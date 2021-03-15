Van Oord's Offshore Vessel to Cut Emissions, Fuel Consumption with FUELSAVE Tech

Dutch marine contractor and offshore installation services company Van Oord will install a combustion conditioning system with hydrogen and methanol on its subsea rock installation vessel Bravenes, in a push to cut emissions from its fleet.

The system, called FUELSAVE FS MARINE+, is a patented solution used to reduce both fuel consumption and harmful emissions of marine diesel-powered engines.

"This solution enables Van Oord to achieve substantial carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxide (NOx), particulate matter (PM) and black carbon (BC) reduction on existing ships," Van Oord said Monday.

Van Oord has committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement.

"This commitment reflects the company’s desire to limit its impact on climate change. The collaboration with FUELSAVE facilitates a sustainable and viable initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of the new and existing fleet, making it more energy-efficient and reducing emissions. FUELSAVE was one of the selected companies of PortXL, of which Van Oord is one of the founding partners. PortXL is a port and maritime accelerator platform that encourages innovation within the global maritime industry," Van Oord said.

"400% higher overall emission reduction potential"

"Van Oord is always looking for new technologies that contribute to the efficiency increase of our vessels and making them cleaner. We believe that this is a satisfactory and affordable short-term solution to support that goal," Job Voormolen, Manager R&D and Innovation said.

According to Van Oord, this is the first time that the system is being deployed on MaK engines with a classification from Bureau Veritas and Kongsberg Vessel Insight integration for a demanding DP3 operation.

Marc Sima, CEO of FUELSAVE saud: "Our product optimizes the energy consumption and the environmental impact significantly irrespective of a vessel’s fuel type. Due to it being a unique combination of an efficiency enhancement and emission reduction solution, we are able to deliver over 400% higher overall emission reduction potential than other efficiency enhancement technologies with the same level of primary fuel savings.

"We are not treating a symptom but tackling the root of the problem by means of advanced combustion conditioning using hydrogen and methanol. The cleaner combustion provides additional potential greenhouse gas emission reduction, such as CO2 (approx. 8-15%), NOx (approx30-80%) and BC (approx 33%)."



