Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex. Traditional platforms come with high costs, challenging deployments, and constant maintenance, making it difficult for onsite engineers to access the offshore data they need to operate safely & efficiently.

Sofar Ocean’s new white paper reveals how their Spotter Platform simplifies subsea data collection by:

  • Significantly lowering the total cost of ownership for an offshore platform that collects real-time surface and subsurface data (waves, currents, acoustics, temperature, etc.).
  • Streamlining deployment of modular configurations that adapt to diverse offshore needs.
  • Enabling remote monitoring with real-time access to data via satellite and cellular.

Spotters collect data for environmental site assessments, turbine installations, port operations, and other offshore activities - all at a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms.

(Credit: ProServ)

Proserv and Verlume Team Up for Subsea Power Efficiency Boost

Proserv and Verlume have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaborative opportunities in the subsea…

MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off Mauritius, spilling 1000 tonnes of a new type of marine fuel oil, Image courtesy Curtin University

VLSFO Oil Spill Remnants Haunt Mauritius Mangroves Three Years Later

Three years after bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off Mauritius, spilling 1000 tons of a new type of marine fuel oil…

© Anoo / Adobe Stock

Sweden Seeks Return of Chinese Ship Linked to Baltic Sea Subsea Cable Sabotage

Sweden is asking a Chinese vessel to return to Swedish waters to help facilitate the Nordic country's investigation into…

Overall Winner of the Teledyne Marine photo contest: Image by Rita Novo, VLIZ - Flanders Marine Institute, taken in the Belgian Part of the North Sea (BPNS), 2023 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

... And the Winner is ...

The 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest Winners Teledyne Marine announced the winners of its 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest…

Copyright acrogame/AdobeStock

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Submarine Networks

Submarine communication cables – almost 560 of them deployed to date – crisscross our oceans, interconnecting continents…

Source: CSIRO

Robotic Hand Designed to Move Coral

A world-first soft robotic ‘hand’, developed by researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, could transform the delicate…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
