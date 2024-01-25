 
January 25, 2024

Omega Subsea Robotics Orders Six ROVs

Image courtesy Omega Subsea

Image courtesy Omega Subsea

Kystdesign announced an expansion of its cooperation with Omega Subsea Robotics, signing its largest contract ever for the delivery of six complete ROV systems.

The contract award includes delivery of four standard Constructor ROV systems and two brand new compact Constructor ROV systems. The systems will be delivered to Omega Subsea Robotics in three deliveries of two systems each, and all are to be completed by the end of the year. 

The ROV systems will be installed on selected vessels in the Solstad fleet. Omega Subsea will be responsible for the administration, crewing and operation of the ROV systems.

All ROV’s included in this delivery are powered with 220 horsepower and designed to operate down to ocean depths of 3000m.

The 2030 Vision for Underwater Autonomy
