 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2019

OneSubsea to Supply 20K SPS for Chevron's Anchor

(Image: Schlumberger)

(Image: Schlumberger)

Oilfield services company Schlumberger announced Thursday that its subsea arm has received a contract from Chevron to provide an integrated subsea production and multiphase boosting system for the deepwater Anchor field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) award will see OneSubsea supply vertical monobore production trees and multiphase flowmeters rated up to 20,000 pounds per square inch (psi) – an industry first, Schlumberger said.

OneSubsea will also deliver production manifolds and an integrated manifold multiphase pump station rated to 16,500 psi, subsea controls and distribution, according to Schlumberger, who revealed today that the contract was awarded back in March. 

The subsea equipment for the Anchor project is covered under the 20-year subsea equipment and services master order for Chevron’s development projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

Chevron, as operator with a 62.86% stake in the Anchor project, announced the final investment decision (FID) for the $5.7 billion ultra-high pressure deepwater development earlier today. Its partner Total holds the remaining 37.14% working interest in the project.

The first phase will encompass a seven-well subsea development tied to a semisubmersible floating production unit (FPU) with planned design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. First oil is expected in 2024.

Justin Rostant, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie’s Gulf of Mexico team, expects that the Anchor FID will “kickstart the next wave of investments in US Gulf of Mexico.”

“Anchor is the first of three 20,000 psi projects that Wood Mackenzie expects to reach FID within the next 18 months,” he said.

“We estimate that these three projects combined hold approximately 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves and will require over $10 billion of capital investments.”

SchlumbergerChevronCrude oil
Email

Related News

(Image: 2G Robotics)

2G Robotics Unveils Micro Inspection Skid

Canadian marine technology company 2G Robotics said it has launched a new laser survey skid for inspection class remotely…

Photo Credit: NOAA

#Oi2020 History

In 1972, Lloyd’s Register of Shipping publishes its premiere guide on “Rules for the Construction and Classification of Mobile…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Wins Julimar-Brunello Contract

Offshore services company Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a contract from Woodside for the execution of phase 2 of the Julimar-Brunello Project…

The new subsea power distribution and conversion technology system developed by ABB in partnership with Equinor, Chevron and Total will enable cleaner, safer and more sustainable oil and gas production. (Image: ABB)

ABB Showcases World-first Subsea Power System

Revolutionary technology proven to operate successfully in 3,000-hour shallow-water testSwiss-Swedish multinational electrical…

Photo: DNV GL

DNV GL Issues Guidance for Subsea Welding

A new recommended practice (RP) to standardize operator requirements for welding and inspection of subsea equipment has been…

Ocean Infinity’s Kongsberg Hugin AUVs powered by four, 20 kWh Kraken batteries for a total of 80 kWh per vehicle. (Photo: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Gives Ocean Infinity AUVs an Energy Boost

Ocean Infinity's Kongsberg Hugin autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) have achieved significant endurance milestones during…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: Neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles…

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news