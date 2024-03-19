 
OneSubsea to Supply Subsea Wellheads for Prime Energy’s Malampaya Field

Noble Viking drillship will be used for three-well drilling campaign at Malampaya field (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Prime Energy has awarded of a contract to OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, for the supply of wellheads, christmas trees (control equipment), and subsea production system for phase 4 drilling at Malampaya field, offshore Philippines.

The equipment, to be supplied by the end of 2024, will be used for Malampaya Phase 4 to drill and tie-in two new deepwater wells in the Camago and Malampaya East fields to the Malampaya Shallow Water Platform.

Drilling is planned for 2025 with the aim to deliver new gas by 2026, according to Prime Energy.

Earlier in March, the company awarded a contract to Noble Corporation for its drillship Noble Viking, which will be deployed on a three well drilling campaign on Malampaya-Camago field, starting in second quarter in 2025.

On February 22, the project successfully passed an external independent review, the Estimate Schedule Analysis Review (ESAR), which concluded that the project’s schedule estimate is sound.

The third well Prime Energy plans to drill, called Bagong Pag-asa, will determine the presence of oil and gas in a structure approximately 15 km from Malampaya, in an effort to further extend the flow of indigenous gas for the benefit of the Philippines.

“Exploration and development of a late-life gas field like Malampaya requires extraordinary feats of engineering, which we are committed to deliver safely. We want to help ensure that Filipino consumers continue to enjoy stable and predictable electricity prices, a protection that we wish to continue offering for the long-term,” said Donnabel Kuizon Cruz, Prime Energy Managing Director and General Manager.

