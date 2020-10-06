RBR Opens New Ottawa Headquarters

Oceanographic instruments designer and manufacturer RBR said it has moved into its new Ottawa headquarters.

The new premises boasts approximately 22,500 square feet, nearly double the size of the previous space.

Designed around the staff requirements, the two-story space is outfitted with many large meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, a substantial kitchen, and sit-stand desks creating a comfortable yet productive working space. The custom-built interior provides RBR with the area to accommodate ongoing growth while encouraging innovation, and for employees to nurture creative ideas, the company said.

“Planning a new office is at once a combination of delight, vision and perseverance,” said Greg Johnson, RBR president. “This building provides concrete testament to the growth experienced here, and is also our firm commitment to a future that continues on the same path.”

RBR, an MTR100 company, has named one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Growth 500 for the past several years and attributes this to a reflection of sharp focus and commitment to customer success.