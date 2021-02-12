 
New Wave Media

February 12, 2021

Orange Marine Orders Cable Repair Vessel

(Image: VARD)

(Image: VARD)

French submarine cables services company Orange Marine has ordered a new cable repair vessel for delivery in 2023.

The specialized newbuild was designed by VARD in Norway and will be built at Sri Lankan shipyard Colombo Dockyard. The 1,800 dwt vessel is 100 meters long with a beam of 18.8 meters and a depth of 7.15 meters. It will have accommodation facilities for 76 persons.

The VARD 9 03 design for Orange Marine is designed for the maintenance of submarine cables, both fiber-optic telecommunication cables and inter-array power cables used in offshore wind farms.

The eco-friendly vessel features a streamlined hull and bow shape, diesel electric propulsion and shore power connection capabilities, leading to a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions and 80% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions compared to the vessel it will replace. Raymond Croze, launched in 1983, carried out more than 100 cable repairs, mostly in Mediterranean, Black Sea and Red Sea

Capable of speeds up to 15.4 knots, the newbuild will be equipped with two main azimuth propellers in the aft and two tunnel thrusters in the forward and the system will be run and monitored by Integrated Automation System and Power Management System. The power plant shall consist of four generator sets for electrical propulsion power.

The vessel has three cable tanks to carry fiber optic and power cables, one of which fitted with a carousel. The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) used for cutting, inspecting and burying cables will be stored in a dedicated hangar on board.

This vessel will be built to Bureau Veritas classification society standards and shall meet the regulatory requirements of the French Flag Authority.

Related News

An ROV modified for shell collecting. Photo: JW Fishers

ROV Modified for Seashell Collection

“If you want to hear the distant voice of the ocean put your ear to the lips of a seashell.” - Curtis Tyrone JonesSeashells…

Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav was used on a SEA-KIT X class for DASA demonstration project. Photo from Sonardyne.

Autonomous Navigation – with or without GNSS

Use of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) as operational tools in their own right is gaining increasing traction. From harbour…

A Polarcus seismic vessel - Credit: Eburlid/Wikimedia - CC BY-SA 3.0

Seismic Surveyor Polarcus Sees Shares Nosedive as it Defaults on Debt Payment

Oslo-listed seismic surveyor Polarcus has defaulted on its bank loans and bonds, it said on Tuesday, sending the company's…

The R/V Roger Revelle pictured at sea for a 10-day commissioning and calibration cruise following its midlife refit. Photo Copyright: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Ship Repair: Inside the $60m Refit of RV Roger Revelle

This month MR dives inside the $60 million refit of RV Roger Revelle, a project which leverages a treasure trove of ‘lessons…

(Photo: Allseas)

Allseas' Subsea Mining Ship Project is Moving Forward

Swiss-based Allseas has awarded Dutch subsea technology company Seatools the contract for the delivery of the complete electrical…

An offshore platform in Norway - Credit:Jone Gundersen/AdobeStock

Norway Eyes Sea Change in Deep Dive for Metals Instead of Oil

Norway's oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world's wealthiest countries but its dreams for deep-sea discovery…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

APOLLO DIESEL GENERATORS

MANUFACTURE OF DIESEL GENERATOR < SERVICE AND REPAIR OF DIESEL GENERATORS

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news