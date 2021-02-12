Orange Marine Orders Cable Repair Vessel

French submarine cables services company Orange Marine has ordered a new cable repair vessel for delivery in 2023.

The specialized newbuild was designed by VARD in Norway and will be built at Sri Lankan shipyard Colombo Dockyard. The 1,800 dwt vessel is 100 meters long with a beam of 18.8 meters and a depth of 7.15 meters. It will have accommodation facilities for 76 persons.

The VARD 9 03 design for Orange Marine is designed for the maintenance of submarine cables, both fiber-optic telecommunication cables and inter-array power cables used in offshore wind farms.

The eco-friendly vessel features a streamlined hull and bow shape, diesel electric propulsion and shore power connection capabilities, leading to a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions and 80% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions compared to the vessel it will replace. Raymond Croze, launched in 1983, carried out more than 100 cable repairs, mostly in Mediterranean, Black Sea and Red Sea

Capable of speeds up to 15.4 knots, the newbuild will be equipped with two main azimuth propellers in the aft and two tunnel thrusters in the forward and the system will be run and monitored by Integrated Automation System and Power Management System. The power plant shall consist of four generator sets for electrical propulsion power.

The vessel has three cable tanks to carry fiber optic and power cables, one of which fitted with a carousel. The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) used for cutting, inspecting and burying cables will be stored in a dedicated hangar on board.

This vessel will be built to Bureau Veritas classification society standards and shall meet the regulatory requirements of the French Flag Authority.