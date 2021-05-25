 
May 25, 2021

US Navy Orders Pair of REMUS 300 UUVs

U.S. Navy personnel deploy a REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle. Image courtesy HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced a U.S. Navy order of two REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

“REMUS UUVs have been used by the U.S. Navy for their defense operations for more than 20 years,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Technical Solutions division. “We are pleased to provide them with the new REMUS 300 to support their critical national security missions.”

The two-man portable, small-class UUV offers swappable energy modules with up to 10, 20 or 30 hours of endurance. The open architecture and modularity allow REMUS 300 to be tailored to specific mission requirements and enable spiral development and upgrades as technology evolves.

Delivery of the commercial REMUS 300 UUVs is scheduled for mid-2022.

