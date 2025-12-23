Tuesday, December 23, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 23, 2025

Orlen, Grupa WB Collaborate to Improve Maritime Infrastructure Security

© Adobe Stock/Alifa Gallery

© Adobe Stock/Alifa Gallery

State-controlled Polish refiner Orlen and private defence technology company Grupa WB have agreed to work together to improve the security of critical infrastructure, Orlen said on Tuesday.

The Baltic Sea region is on high alert following power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Under an agreement the two companies signed, they will cooperate to ensure energy security by protecting maritime infrastructure and to counter criminal acts including terrorism, diversion, and sabotage.

They said the agreement also covers the implementation of innovative unmanned systems and advanced monitoring technologies, drawing on Grupa WB's expertise as a supplier of advanced defence solutions.

In addition to its refineries, Orlen diversifies Poland's energy sources by importing liquefied natural gas through the Swinoujscie terminal and it is developing offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

"Orlen has strategic significance not only for Poland but for the entire region," CEO Ireneusz Fafara said in the statement.


(Reuters)

Related News

R/V Falkor (too) following a bow reconstruction that significantly improves the precision and reliability of the ship’s sonar systems in capturing high-quality mapping data, even in challenging weather conditions. Photo: Misha Vallejo Prut/Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Advances R/V Falkor (too)’s Mapping Capabilities

Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has mapped two million square kilometers of seafloor — about the size of Greenland — and this year…

Capt. Charlie MacVean with some of his USS SEAWOLF (SSN575) divers. (Photograph courtesy of John Freeman.)

In Memoriam: Captain Charles Robert MacVean, USN, (Ret.), PhD

The book, Blind Man’s Bluff, describes the secret USN submarine operations known as “The Projects.” It begins with the opening line…

A shot of the Henry B. Smith, benefitting from Eliason’s drop-down system with the lights positioned away from the camera to reduce visual interference. Credit: Jerry Eliason

Imaging 100-Year-Old Shipwrecks Under 800 Feet of Water

Jerry Eliason, a lifelong shipwreck hunter from Cloquet, Minnesota, has become one of the most respected figures in the quest…

Marine ecosystems can be highly susceptible to invasive species. Credit: Adobe Stock/wkproduction

SYRENE: An Underwater Embedded Artificial Intelligence Camera for Invasive Fauna Monitoring

Invasive species have a major impact on marine ecosystems by disrupting the natural balance and biodiversity. Introduced…

(Credit: CorPower Ocean)

CorPower Ocean Takes Charge of $35M Wave Energy Project off UK

Swedish wave energy developer CorPower Ocean has been put in charge of $35 million (€30 million) European project aimed at…

The HoverAir Aqua. Credit: HOVERAir

Hybrid Theory: Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems are Blurring Maritime Boundaries

[2031: Somewhere in the Luzon Strait] Under cover of darkness, an elite team of Navy SEALs reaches an uninhabited island and moves inland.

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Vessel Announcements
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news