Teledyne, M Subs Announce Strategic Collaboration for Naval Opportunities
Teledyne Marine, a leader in maritime unmanned underwater vehicles and marine technologies, and M Subs, a UK-based innovator in marine unmanned systems and associated autonomy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic collaboration.
This partnership aims to leverage the complementary expertise of both organizations to develop and execute business opportunities related to the UK Royal Navy and other international naval programs. The collaboration will focus on integrating advanced technologies, including vehicle platforms, autonomy systems, sonars, acoustic communications, cameras, lighting, and subsea connectors, to deliver solutions for maritime operations.
Efforts are already underway on cooperation with Teledyne SeaBat multibeam sonars successfully integrated and demonstrated on Zero USV platforms at REPMUS 2025. In addition, work has commenced on the deployment of Slocum gliders and Osprey class AUVs from Zero USV systems with demonstrations in the UK and Iceland planned in Q1 and Q2 of 2026.
Key highlights of the partnership include:
- Support for Royal Navy Programs: The collaboration will focus on advancing projects with the UK Royal Navy including possible joint cooperation for Atlantic Bastion and MHC Block 2 while leveraging M Subs and Teledyne’s significant UK presence and capability.
- Joint Business Development: Teledyne and M Subs will work together to identify and pursue mutually beneficial opportunities globally.
- Shared Expertise: Both parties will combine their technological capabilities to enhance unmanned systems and autonomy solutions for maritime applications.