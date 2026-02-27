Teledyne, M Subs Announce Strategic Collaboration for Naval Opportunities

Teledyne Marine, a leader in maritime unmanned underwater vehicles and marine technologies, and M Subs, a UK-based innovator in marine unmanned systems and associated autonomy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic collaboration.

This partnership aims to leverage the complementary expertise of both organizations to develop and execute business opportunities related to the UK Royal Navy and other international naval programs. The collaboration will focus on integrating advanced technologies, including vehicle platforms, autonomy systems, sonars, acoustic communications, cameras, lighting, and subsea connectors, to deliver solutions for maritime operations.

Efforts are already underway on cooperation with Teledyne SeaBat multibeam sonars successfully integrated and demonstrated on Zero USV platforms at REPMUS 2025. In addition, work has commenced on the deployment of Slocum gliders and Osprey class AUVs from Zero USV systems with demonstrations in the UK and Iceland planned in Q1 and Q2 of 2026.

Key highlights of the partnership include: