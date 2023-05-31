Outland ROV-3000 Fitted with Impact Subsea’s ISFMD

Impact Subsea’s flooded member detection system has been integrated onto Outland Technology’s newest and most powerful model ROV-3000, designed for ease of use and ruggedness.

The combined ROV-3000 and ISFMD system will be put to work by Offshore Drone Inspection Services for a wide variety of inspections in the Gulf of Mexico.

The new ROV-3000 pushes the limits of inspection class ROVs. Features include a 2,000 feet (600 meters) depth rating, auto depth, auto heading, auto pitch, and tool-free maintenance.

Scotland based Impact Subsea, designs, manufactures and supports a range of high-performance sensor solutions for underwater vehicles and associated applications.

The company reports the ISFMD system is the first of its kind to use digital acoustic detection instead of typical harmful gamma rays to inspect offshore platform members or subsea pipelines for flooding as a result of cracking, damage, corrosion, and/or other defects.