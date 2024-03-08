 
New Wave Media

March 8, 2024

Outland Technology Unveils the ROV-1500

(Image: Outland Technology)

(Image: Outland Technology)

Outland Technology has launched the ROV-1500, a new remotely operated vehicle (ROV) combining cutting-edge features with rugged durability.

Described by the manufacturer as a leap forward in underwater robotics, the new compact ROV weighs in at less than 40lbs (19kg) and is easy to transport and deploy.

Similar to Outland’s previous models, the ROV-1500 shares an easy to use control system and topside power.  Field replaceable components continue to make maintenance a breeze.  

Outland technology will be exhibiting at Oceanology International (Oi) Booth H30.

