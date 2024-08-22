Thursday, August 22, 2024
 
Passive Monitoring Systems Deployed for Australian Projects

WellSentinel™ Coral System on deck (Courtesy of Sentinel Subsea)

WellSentinel™ Coral System on deck (Courtesy of Sentinel Subsea)

Sentinel Subsea has deployed monitoring systems in Australia to support the decommissioning of subsea assets for a major client in collaboration with Baker Hughes.

Two of the company’s passive subsea integrity monitoring systems, WellSentinel™ Coral, were deployed that enable the continuous monitoring of temporary suspended wells in the remote field. The systems were installed onto two 18 ¾” wellheads from a vessel of opportunity, and no in-well intervention was required.

In another project, Sentinel Subsea successfully deployed two WellSentinel™ Coral-Frond Hybrid systems for a major client. These systems, designed to monitor two suspended wells, feature a Coral design enhanced with a Frond-type gathering structure. This enhancement allows for monitoring an area approximately five meters external to the wellhead.

Components for both projects were manufactured locally by Scope Engineering through their ongoing collaboration, while other passive monitoring elements were shipped from Sentinel’s headquarters in Aberdeen to Australia.

