 
New Wave Media

February 11, 2020

Pearson to Lead National Subsea Center

Chris Pearson (Photo: RGU)

Chris Pearson (Photo: RGU)

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has appointed Chris Pearson as Director for the National Subsea Center (NSC), tasked with leading the center’s research and development to tackle subsea engineering challenges.

Pearson will take up the new post immediately and will be responsible for the leadership and development of the multimillion-pound partnership between RGU and The Oil & Gas Technology Center (OGTC), which is part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal. The partnership aims to deliver cost effective, faster, smarter and cleaner technology which will be developed with, and deployed across, the industry.

Pearson was previously Marginal Developments Solution Center Manager at the OGTC, where he led a team focused on identifying and introducing new technologies and techniques to reduce the cost of marginal field development, improve hydrocarbon recovery and unlock small undeveloped discoveries. Prior to this, he held senior roles with global responsibilities and local business delivery at both operating companies and contractors.

Professor Paul Hagan, RGU’s Vice Principal for Research, said, “The appointment of Chris as Director marks a significant milestone in the development of the National Subsea Center.

“Chris brings with him a wealth of experience in technology development for industry and will now work to strengthen the already very strong ties RGU has with industry to deliver world-class subsea research and development.”

Drawing on the university’s academic talent, tailored research and expert facilitation, the development of the NSC aims to build capacity and capability in subsea research and anchor that in the north-east of Scotland.

Linking industry demand and expertise with academic capability and skills, the NSC will support and nurture a collaborative approach to problem solving in areas involving communications, data, energy integration, remote monitoring and underwater robotics.

Russell Stevenson, Industrial Director at the OGTC, said, “Establishing this new subsea center of excellence takes Aberdeen a step further to becoming a recognized leader in subsea research. With Chris leading the team at the National Subsea Center, we can foster closer collaboration between the OGTC and RGU, allowing us to tackle subsea engineering challenges, particularly automation and communications.”

Email

Related News

Dan Jones and Andy Freeman (Photo: ROVOP)

ROVOP Launches In-house Inspection Service

Subsea robotics firm ROVOP announced the addition of full in-house inspection service, to complement its range of underwater…

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today (Friday, February 7…

Sonardyne Acquires 2G Robotics

UK-based marine technology company Sonardyne International announced it has acquired Canadian underwater imaging and inspection…

At 88 years young, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a consulting company he established in 1976. Image Courtesy Don Walsh.

Trieste: 60th Anniversary of Deepest Dive

Plunging into the deep, dark abyss of the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, U.S. Navy Lt. Don Walsh and Swiss engineer Jacques…

Map by BHP

BHP Taps DORIS for Trion Work

BHP has hired engineering company DORIS for the engineering services for the SURF and export pipeline scopes of work of the…

(Photo: NOAA)

NOAA, Ocean Infinity Form Research Partnership

US-based subsea technology and data company Ocean Infinity said it will partner with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric…

Featured Companies

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news