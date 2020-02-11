Pearson to Lead National Subsea Center

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has appointed Chris Pearson as Director for the National Subsea Center (NSC), tasked with leading the center’s research and development to tackle subsea engineering challenges.

Pearson will take up the new post immediately and will be responsible for the leadership and development of the multimillion-pound partnership between RGU and The Oil & Gas Technology Center (OGTC), which is part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal. The partnership aims to deliver cost effective, faster, smarter and cleaner technology which will be developed with, and deployed across, the industry.

Pearson was previously Marginal Developments Solution Center Manager at the OGTC, where he led a team focused on identifying and introducing new technologies and techniques to reduce the cost of marginal field development, improve hydrocarbon recovery and unlock small undeveloped discoveries. Prior to this, he held senior roles with global responsibilities and local business delivery at both operating companies and contractors.

Professor Paul Hagan, RGU’s Vice Principal for Research, said, “The appointment of Chris as Director marks a significant milestone in the development of the National Subsea Center.

“Chris brings with him a wealth of experience in technology development for industry and will now work to strengthen the already very strong ties RGU has with industry to deliver world-class subsea research and development.”

Drawing on the university’s academic talent, tailored research and expert facilitation, the development of the NSC aims to build capacity and capability in subsea research and anchor that in the north-east of Scotland.

Linking industry demand and expertise with academic capability and skills, the NSC will support and nurture a collaborative approach to problem solving in areas involving communications, data, energy integration, remote monitoring and underwater robotics.

Russell Stevenson, Industrial Director at the OGTC, said, “Establishing this new subsea center of excellence takes Aberdeen a step further to becoming a recognized leader in subsea research. With Chris leading the team at the National Subsea Center, we can foster closer collaboration between the OGTC and RGU, allowing us to tackle subsea engineering challenges, particularly automation and communications.”