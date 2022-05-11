Petrobras Extends Deal for Use of CGG's Seismic Processing Software

French offshore seismic data services company CGG said Wednesday that it had recently signed an expanded five-year licensing agreement with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras for Geovation seismic processing and imaging software.

CGG said the deal would give Petrobras geoscientists access to advanced technology innovations, including full-waveform inversion (FWI), and significantly enhance their imaging capabilities.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “During our 60-year operating history in Brazil, we have developed a close technology and business partnership with Petrobras which has seen CGG recognized as a key supplier. This latest expansion of our Geovation licensing agreement reflects the strength of this relationship and the significant advantage that our state-of-the-art subsurface imaging technology provides.

"As the powerhouse behind the success of CGG’s own high-end seismic imaging services, it is the most efficient and reliable software platform for geophysicists working with ever-growing data sets and facing increasingly complex imaging challenges, such as pre-salt illumination.”

CGG said that the new agreement included expert training from CGG’s GeoTraining team to support the significant increase in the number of Petrobras Geovation licenses, enabling new users to rapidly leverage the software’s advanced seismic imaging capabilities for their projects.



