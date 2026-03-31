 
New Wave Media

March 31, 2026

Petrobras Taps Fugro for Brazil’s First Licensed Offshore Wind Survey

Early‑stage offshore wind developments rely on robust Geo‑data (Credit: Fugro)

Early‑stage offshore wind developments rely on robust Geo‑data (Credit: Fugro)

Petrobras has selected Fugro to carry out a geotechnical site investigation for its Rio de Janeiro Offshore Wind Pilot Project, the first offshore wind development in South America to advance under a formal environmental licensing process.

The 18 MW pilot project marks an early step in the region’s offshore wind development, as countries move to establish regulatory frameworks for renewable energy projects.

Fugro will conduct soil sampling, in situ testing and laboratory analysis across nearshore and coastal locations off São João da Barra, alongside onshore investigations to support cable landfall and routing.

Field operations and analysis are set to begin in April and run through the third quarter of 2026, with final reporting scheduled for 2027.

The company said its Brazil-based teams will lead the work, combining nearshore operations from its Rio das Ostras hub with laboratory analysis at its Pinhais facility.

“As South America moves forward with its offshore wind ambitions, early Geo-data is one of the most important tools for reducing uncertainty and setting projects up for long-term success. 

"By partnering with Petrobras at this early stage, we’re helping establish the technical foundation needed to progress offshore wind responsibly and expand future energy options in Brazil and across the wider region,” said Céline Gerson, President and Group Director for Fugro in the Americas.

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