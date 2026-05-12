 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2026

General Oceans Enters Purchase Agreement with MRV Systems, LLC

© General Oceans

© General Oceans

General Oceans has announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with MRV Systems, LLC.

The addition of MRV to General Oceans expands the company’s capabilities in long-duration, autonomous data collection and strengthens its position as a global leader in underwater technology. MRV Systems has around 22 employees and has offices in San Diego, Wood Dale (HQ) and Seattle, increasing General Oceans’ US footprint. The transaction will further enhance General Oceans’ growth strategy and enable collaboration between MRV and its existing brands. It marks yet another acquisition in accordance with General Oceans’ growth strategy and expands the recent track record of successful acquisitions.

Founded in 2010 as a spin-off from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, MRV has become a supplier of advanced profiling vehicles for ocean research, climate monitoring, and maritime domain awareness. It currently contributes to the U.S. commitment of profiling floats to the Argo program. MRV is well established with a US presence and serves customers such as NOAA, NASA, the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office.

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