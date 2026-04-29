FarSounder Celebrates 25 Years in Marine Navigation

FarSounder marks its 25th anniversary in 2026, celebrating a quarter-century of advancing marine navigation technology and improving safety at sea. Since its founding, the company has continuously evolved its 3D forward-looking sonar capabilities by learning from real-world operations and responding to customer needs, strengthening its role as an industry leader.

Built on a vision of safer, more environmentally responsible navigation, FarSounder pioneered 3D forward-looking sonar designed to help vessels detect submerged hazards and avoid groundings, oil spills, and ship strikes involving whales. Today, Argos systems deliver real-time awareness of the underwater environment ahead, enabling bridge crews to make more informed and confident decisions.

Collaboration and integration have been central to FarSounder’s success. By working closely with industry partners, the company ensures its technology integrates seamlessly with bridge systems, contributing to a more connected and comprehensive navigation ecosystem.

Beyond safety, FarSounder plays an active role in ocean sustainability. As a partner of Seabed 2030, the company enables vessels to contribute crowdsourced bathymetric data to support global seafloor mapping. Its technology also supports marine conservation efforts by detecting whales in real time and enabling crews to log and share environmental observations.

“As we mark 25 years, I’m proud of how far we’ve come. This all started from a simple idea to bring underwater perception to mariners, helping them see what lies ahead, and it has turned into a global solution improving safety and protecting marine life,” said Matthew Zimmerman, Technical Founder and CEO of FarSounder.

Looking ahead, FarSounder remains focused on purposeful innovation, developing intelligent, integrated solutions that enhance safety, support environmental stewardship, and meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry.