 
New Wave Media

April 7, 2026

LEO Satellite Networks: Supporting Maritime Safety, Efficiency and Innovation

  • S-100 is the new data framework being developed by the International Hydrographic Organization to underpin the next generation of navigational technologies. Image courtesy UKHO
  • About the Author: Michelle Tarr is Senior Product Manager at the UK Hydrographic Office, overseeing the next generation of ADMIRALTY charts, publications and shore-based services to meet evolving maritime customer needs.
  • Image courtesy UKHO
  • Singapore Shipping. Image courtesy UKHO
  • S-100 is the new data framework being developed by the International Hydrographic Organization to underpin the next generation of navigational technologies. Image courtesy UKHO S-100 is the new data framework being developed by the International Hydrographic Organization to underpin the next generation of navigational technologies. Image courtesy UKHO
  • About the Author: Michelle Tarr is Senior Product Manager at the UK Hydrographic Office, overseeing the next generation of ADMIRALTY charts, publications and shore-based services to meet evolving maritime customer needs. About the Author: Michelle Tarr is Senior Product Manager at the UK Hydrographic Office, overseeing the next generation of ADMIRALTY charts, publications and shore-based services to meet evolving maritime customer needs.
  • Image courtesy UKHO Image courtesy UKHO
  • Singapore Shipping. Image courtesy UKHO Singapore Shipping. Image courtesy UKHO

Across the maritime sector, the availability of data has never been higher. Supported by new data collection technologies and advanced analytics, mariners are gaining access to increasingly detailed information on the marine environment. Smart sensors are also becoming more widespread, enabling real-time monitoring of on-board equipment and cargo. Combined, these insights have the potential to provide both mariners and shore-based teams with greater situational and operational awareness throughout voyages.However, unlike many onshore industries that are already benefitting from improved data availability, the maritime sector still faces significant barriers, primarily due to slow and often unreliable at-sea communications. More timely access to data is particularly critical to translating data-driven insights into real-world benefits and fostering industry innovation. To enhance vessel connectivity and overcome this challenge, there has been growing interest in the use of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks.

Growth of LEO satellite constellations

Compared to traditional geostationary satellites, LEO satellites orbit around fifty times closer to the Earth’s surface, enabling them to be deployed at a lower cost and offer increased data transfer speeds. As LEO satellites cover smaller areas, to ensure continuous coverage, individual satellites are arranged into interconnected constellations. These constellations can range in size, incorporating hundreds or thousands of satellites, and can be efficiently scaled to further enhance performance and coverage.

Since the launch of the first mega-constellations in 2019, the number of LEO satellites in orbit has risen dramatically to account for nearly 90% of all operational satellites, and this growth is predicted to continue. As of 2025, more than 10,000 satellites were in LEO and, according to Goldman Sachs Research, around 70,000 additional satellites are planned for launch between 2025 and 2030. This increase could be especially transformative for the maritime sector by providing vessels and their crews with reliable access to high-speed, low-latency broadband in even the most remote locations.


Enhancing navigational confidence

One of the most significant benefits that greater connectivity can provide is the ability for mariners to receive more frequent updates to Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs). Whereas traditionally ENC updates have been provided on a weekly basis, with improved connectivity, data providers can now deliver these updates more often. While fully real-time data is not yet possible, providing mariners with the option to access more up‑to‑date critical information, such as tidal depths and potential hazards, can give them greater confidence in their navigational decisions.

The higher download speeds offered by LEO networks will also help to support the adoption of next-generation navigation solutions. Enabling vessels to receive larger file sizes will be especially important to allow mariners to benefit from the complex data layers that will be available as part of the new S-100 framework. These include high-resolution bathymetry (S-102), dynamic tidal information (S-104), and surface currents (S-111). Providing mariners with a more complete picture of the surrounding marine environment, these more granular insights could help further improve navigational decision-making, especially in confined waterways.

Adoption of the S-100 framework will play a complementary role in supporting mariners to be more confident in leveraging increased connectivity. The new framework has been designed with more advanced cybersecurity features, such as sophisticated data validation protocols and integrity checks, compared to the current S-57 data format. These additional features can help to better protect navigational charts from cyberattacks designed to manipulate or corrupt maritime information, further supporting improved navigational safety.


S-100 in Focus

S-100 is the new data framework being developed by the International Hydrographic Organization to underpin the next generation of navigational technologies. The framework consists of a range of interoperable data layers that will overlay an S-101 ENC base layer, developed to enhance and replace the S-57 ENC format used today. By bringing together multiple, richer data sources into a single view, S-100 has the potential to help improve clarity and enable mariners to make more informed navigational decisions.

Boosting ship-shore communication

LEO networks are also enabling shipping companies to benefit from more reliable connections to onboard sensors. From an operational perspective, this is allowing shore-based teams to remotely monitor the performance of critical systems to rapidly identify potential issues and schedule proactive maintenance. For cargo vessels, shipping companies can also use sensor technology to provide customers with real-time information on their containers, including location, condition, and security.
Improved communication from shore to ship can also create operational advantages. For example, enabling shore-based teams to provide updates to vessels on changing weather conditions, tidal currents, and port congestion levels. Real-time port information can be especially beneficial for optimising passage times. With this insight, vessel operators can coordinate their arrival with berth availability and avoid the need to wait outside the port at anchor, helping to lower fuel consumption, cut emissions, and reduce anchorage fees.


Advancing Maritime Innovation

In addition to day-to-day safety and operational advantages, improved at-sea connectivity is also helping to drive the development of future maritime technologies, including Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS). Continually updated, near-real-time data is essential to enable MASS systems to accurately interpret and navigate their surrounding environments. As such, ensuring secure, low-latency connections that allow navigational data to be reliably transmitted to vessels is a key requirement for safe autonomous operations at all levels of complexity.

Improving Safety and Efficiency

From increasing navigational confidence to providing greater operational visibility, improved connectivity is already providing significant benefits across the maritime sector. It will also be central to facilitating the successful development and adoption of new navigational standards and technologies. Through using LEO satellite networks, vessel crews, shipping companies, and technology developers can all leverage timely, data-driven insights, helping them to enhance safety, optimise operations, and accelerate innovation.

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