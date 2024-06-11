 
New Wave Media

June 11, 2024

Petrobras and Shearwater Join Forces for Seismic Tech R&D

(Credit: Petrobras)

(Credit: Petrobras)

Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras and seismic acquisition company Shearwater Geoservices have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint development and execution of scientific research and technology innovation within seismic processing and acquisition focused on data quality, value and efficiency.

The five-year agreement comes in addition to previously announced cooperations between the two companies regarding Marine Vibroseis and for Reveal software licensing.

The MoU establishes a governance platform supporting Petrobras' and Shearwaters' joint effort to innovate technologies that improve insights to the subsurface and enhance data value, while also reducing the time, cost and environmental impact of seismic acquisition projects. 

"This cooperation seeks to bolster our ongoing engagement in geophysical R&D and innovation, thereby accelerating the exploration and development of energy resources.

“By leveraging advanced technologies together, we aim to significantly enhance geophysical technologies and achieve superior operation efficiency, ultimately driving innovation and sustainability within the industry," said Roberta Mendes, General Manager of R&D&I at Petrobras.

"We are excited to broaden our collaboration with Petrobras, a company that shares our commitment to seismic research and innovation.

"Shearwater is a company driven by curiosity and a desire to answer questions, explore, and to accelerate the responsible use of resources. Petrobras and Shearwater share a strong commitment to jointly solving big challenges and through that creating long-term value for both companies and society a large,” added Irene Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Related News

Installation of the reef cubes at Kårehamn offshore wind farm (Credit: RWE)

RWE Deploys Artificial Reefs at Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea

RWE has installed artificial reefs at its Kårehamn wind farm, off the Swedish coast, to assess marine life settlements as…

Eagle Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration Wins OBN Source Work for Its Eagle Explorer

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm Seabird Exploration has received a letter of award (LoA) for OBN source work…

Illustration (Credit: PGS)

PGS Streamlines Seismic Data Interpretation Services

Norwegian seismic company PGS has teamed up with Onward, an energy innovation platform, to offer on-demand seismic data interpretation.The…

© Federico Rostagno / Adobe Stock

Ocean Geophysics Introduces ‘Recycling’ of Free Seismic Data for Wind Farms

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has introduced a solution to recycle and reprocess freely available seismic data…

Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Orbital Marine and GEG Ink Tidal Energy Preferred Supplier Agreement

Floating tidal turbine technology developer Orbital Marine Power has selected Global Energy Group (GEG) as preferred supplier…

Hejre jacked (Credit: INEOS)

Kent Gets FEED Contract for Hejre Project in the North Sea

Energy services firm Kent has secured a key Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for INEOS' Hejre project.The Hejre project…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Provisional Ferry Mechanic

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news