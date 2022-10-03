 
New Wave Media

October 3, 2022

Petrobras Taps Shearwater for Large OBN Survey Offshore Brazil

Credit: Shearwater

Credit: Shearwater

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS said Monday it had won a contract in Brazil for a large deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey.

The company will conduct the survey over the Petrobras-operated Grand Iara Project, involving the Berbigão, Sururu, and Shared Reservoir of Atapu, in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The project is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to last around six months. 

The node deployment area covers a total of 1,309 sqkm, using nodes deployed by ROV, and Shearwater’s 3x2 six-string omni-directional triple source.

“This is a significant contract and a solid addition to our backlog for the first half of 2023, confirming our leadership in the fast-growing deepwater OBN segment of the marine seismic industry. We are very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Petrobras and to support them with another large deepwater OBN project,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Financial details were not disclosed.


Related News

European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries. (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister…

Credit: NOC/Screenshot

NOC's Boaty McBoatface Monitors Marine Environment at North Sea Oil Fields

The UK-based National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has started conducting research with the robot submarine ‘Boaty McBoatface’…

Data from RWE Innogy’s Rhyl Flats offshore windfarm will be included within the project, alongside additional data from planned and operating windfarms in Liverpool Bay and the East Irish Sea (image courtesy of CGG).

CGG Joins UK Research Assessing Ecosystem Impact of Offshore Wind Farms

French seismic data specialist CGG is acting as a special technical partner in a consortium research project led by Bangor…

(Photo: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Adds Strategic Brazil Contract

Norway-based subsea services provider Reach Subsea has recently signed contracts amounting totally in excess of NOK 200 million…

Geospace Technologies Launches Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Recorder

Geospace Technologies on Monday today announced the release of a new seismic acquisition product named Mariner.The company…

An illustration of the Freedom AUV System - Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering's Hybrid AUV/ROV Achieves TRL 6 For Pipeline Inspection

Subsea services and technology specialist Oceaneering said Monday that its Freedom AUV, has achieved Technology Readiness…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

emma technologies GmbH

emma means: environmental + monitoring + measuring applications focusing on oceans, lakes and rivers. emma supplies integrated systems finely tuned to your specifications. Whether you start a new project which requires a complete new set-up or you have to integrate…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Eyes in the Sky: ACUASI keeps an Unmanned Eye to Prevent Ship/Whale Collisions

A New Era of Affordable Tangle-Free Propulsion

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Surveyor

● Fernandes Maritime Consultants, LLC

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news