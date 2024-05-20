 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2024

Philippines Takes China to Task Over Coral Reef Destruction

Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

The Philippines is challenging China to open Scarborough Shoal to international scrutiny after it accused Beijing of destroying the shoal's marine environment.

Maritime tension has been rising in the South China Sea between Manila and Beijing, as the Philippines has accused China of using water cannon and blocking manoeuvres through disputed shoals and reefs.

Control of the Scarborough Shoal, seized by China in 2012, figured in the Philippines case at a Hague arbitration tribunal, which ruled in 2016 that Beijing's claim to 90% of the South China Sea had no basis in international law.

"We are alarmed and worried about the situation that's happening there," Philippine National Security spokesperson Jonathan Malaya told a press conference.

Government consensus was growing on the need to file a case against China over the destruction of coral reefs, including the harvesting of endangered giant clams, in the South China Sea, Malaya added.

Photographs taken by the Philippine coast guard from 2018 to 2019 showed individuals it said were Chinese fishermen illegally harvesting giant clams, sting rays, topshells and sea turtles depleting the shoal's marine environment.

"That's a clear evidence of being careless. They don't really care about the marine environment," Jay Tarriela, the coast guard spokesperson, told Monday's conference.

"If you really believe in what you're saying, open up Bajo de Masinloc to international scrutiny, it has to be a third party," Malaya said, using Manila's name for the Scarborough Shoal.

Last week, China's coast guard published rules to enforce a 2021 law allowing authorities to fire on foreign vessels when its sovereignty and sovereign rights are infringed.

China's foreign ministry said on Monday "if there is no illegal behaviour by the individuals and bodies involved, there is no need to worry."

But Malaya said China had no authority over the high seas and the latest regulations went contrary to international law, dismissing them as a "scare tactic" to intimidate and coerce Asian neighbours.

"The Philippines will not be intimidated nor coerced by the Chinese Coast Guard. We will never succumb to these scare tactics," he said.

(Reuters)

Related News

(Credit: Expro)

Expro Wraps Up Five-Well Subsea Job in Australia

U.S.-based oilfield services provider Expro has completed a five-well subsea job in Australia, marking also a milestone in…

© Federico Rostagno / Adobe Stock

Ocean Geophysics Introduces ‘Recycling’ of Free Seismic Data for Wind Farms

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has introduced a solution to recycle and reprocess freely available seismic data…

(Photo: VideoRay)

VideoRay Awarded $92.6 Million US Navy Contract

VideoRay was awarded a $92.6 million five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the continuous production…

Kraken Robotics' KATFISH and ALARS systems (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Scoops Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Subsea Security Equipment

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has received orders for its subsea security equipment worth $3.7 million.The…

Manta Ray vehicle being towed in preparation for testing (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Manta Ray UUV Prototype Completes In-water Testing

The Manta Ray prototype uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) built by Northrop Grumman completed full-scale, in-water testing…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Wraps Up Pipeline Replacement Work Offshore Brunei

Subsea7 has completed the Pipeline Replacement Project 8 (PRP-8) offshore Brunei for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).PRP-8 is…

Featured Companies

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Hydrographic Assistant Survey Technician

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news