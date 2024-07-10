Phoenix Dive Crews Wrap Up at Baltimore Bridge Wreck Site

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. reports it dive crews have completed their work at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Phoenix said it was contracted by DonJon Marine for diving support in their cleanup and salvage operations shortly after the containership Dali lost power and struck the Maryland bridge in March, killing six people and destroying the Patapsco River crossing.

Phoenix Bayou Vista quickly mobilized a 10-man dive team and dispatched its containerized diving systems with chambers and various required equipment to Baltimore to aid in this endeavor. As the only diving contractor with chambers onsite, Phoenix was able to offer utilization of its resources to the other diving contractors should any of their divers experience a decompression event.

Phoenix’s project management team provided logistical support and guidance from our Bayou Vista, La. facility by locally sourcing equipment frequently utilized in the Gulf of Mexico region. Additionally, its home office being headquartered in Maryland enabled the firm to offer insight, recommendations and connections for necessities being sourced within the project area.

Phoenix provided post-bridge collapse inspection and worked closely with DonJon’s engineers and Salvage Master to determine key cut-point locations prior to shearing and diamond wire saw operations. Phoenix also collaborated with the Maryland State Police to assist with recovery operations when remains were discovered during these inspections.

Commenting on the project, Phoenix President Patrick Keenan stated, “Phoenix is pleased that our professional divers were able to assist in re-opening the main Baltimore ship channel and provide closure to families impacted by this tragic event.”