June 13, 2024

RWE Picks Argeo for Site Survey Work for 1.6GW Floating Wind Farm Off California

(Credit: RWE)

(Credit: RWE)

RWE has selected Argeo, a subsea service provider, to perform the site investigation work for Canopy offshore wind farm, a 1.6 GW floating wind project located off the coast of Northern California.

The site investigation survey is a key milestone in the development of RWE’s first commercial scale floating offshore wind farm.

The planned 1.6 GW project has the potential to power 640,000 homes with clean offshore wind energy.

Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, RWE’s Canopy project will gather data about the federal lease area and the area between the lease and shore in federal waters.

In compliance with U.S. permitting requirements and to ensure the project is developed in a responsible and safe manner, Canopy survey work will utilize certified, independent, Protected Species Observers (PSOs) on survey vessels on duty 24 hours a day to detect and avoid marine mammals during survey activities and to collect visual observation data on marine wildlife.

RWE has selected Geo SubSea and Coastal 35 Consulting to provide PSOs on survey vessels and Smultea Sciences to deliver PSO training to Tribal citizens and Humboldt County community members to increase the involvement and workforce opportunities for individuals who possess local and Indigenous knowledge of the area during the site investigation campaign.

Canopy plans to conduct initial site investigation surveys during 2024 and 2025, with the first activities beginning in June 2024.

By ‘mapping’ the seafloor, the project will begin to assess the best locations for installing wind turbines, anchors and electric cables and better understand biodiversity, habitats, and other environmental factors to ensure responsible planning and design that minimizes the impact on ocean ecosystems.

"Surveying is an important step on the path toward developing Canopy Offshore Wind and helping provide clean energy that meets California’s ambitious climate goals. RWE is committed to responsible, inclusive development by engaging Humboldt residents, Tribal Nations, and working closely with the fishing community as we begin offshore activities on the project,” said Sam Eaton, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind Holdings.

In a 2022 federal offshore lease auction, RWE secured the right to develop an estimated 1.6 GW project approximately 20 miles off the coast of Humboldt County. This project will be one of the first commercial scale floating offshore wind farms that will deliver clean and sustainable power and help position the North Coast as a hub for the floating offshore wind industry on the West Coast.

