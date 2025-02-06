Thursday, February 6, 2025
 
Picotech Presents Miniature Multi-Beam Survey Equipment

(Credit Picotech)

(Credit Picotech)

Picotech has released Podlet, a survey package for IHO special order multi-beam surveys onboard BlueRobotics’ BlueBoat uncrewed surface vessel (USV). 

Podlet mounted on BlueBoat can be hand-launched and recovered at the point of survey by one person. With the low power consumption and rapid mobilization, it is capable of conducting hydrographic data collection.

According to Picotech, Podlet is supported by industry-standard acquisition and processing software, BeamworX, EIVA NaviSuite, Xylem HYPACK, Teledyne PDS and QPS QINSy and offers bathymetry and backscatter (snippets) as standard.

It is compatible with low-cost RTK base stations such as the Reach RS2.

