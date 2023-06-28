Thursday, June 29, 2023
 
New Wave Media

June 28, 2023

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, killing all five people on board.

Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in white tarp pulled up by a crane off the Horizon Arctic vessel at the St. John's harbor in Newfoundland on Wednesday morning.

The debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that killed everyone on board - OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush; British billionaire Hamish Harding; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; and French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

It was not immediately clear where the debris was headed.

Canadian and U.S. authorities have in the past week announced investigations into the incident, which has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.

The deep-sea submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions was discovered in pieces on the seabed some 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic by a robotic diving vehicle last week, ending a multinational five-day search for survivors.

"Our team has successfully completed off-shore operations, but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilization from the Horizon Arctic this morning," Pelagic Research, which operates the robotic vehicle, said in a statement. It declined to comment further, citing confidentiality reasons.

Footage also showed a shattered part of the hull and machinery with dangling wires being taken off the ship at St. John's, where the expedition to the Titanic had set off from.



(Reuters - Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by Deepa Babington)

Related News

© pingvin57 / Adobe Stock

Kremlin’s Threat to Interfere with Undersea Data Cables Should Be Taken Seriously

In what is more than likely to turn out to be an attempt at escalation in the confrontation between Nato and Russia over the war in Ukraine…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Search for Missing Titanic Sub Focuses on Area Where Sounds Detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote…

File photo: OceanGate Expeditions

Titanic Tourist Sub Still Missing as Rescuers Race Against Time

Rescuers were in a race against time to find a missing submersible on Tuesday, two days after it lost communication while…

Image courtesy ACE/Hydromea

Type-Approval for Underwater Inspection Robot

Air Control Entech (ACE), a remote technology specialist headquartered in Scotland, received class approval from DNV for…

Credit: Saab (cropped)

PXGEO Orders Over 20 Saab Sabertooth AUVs for Offshore Seismic Surveys

Marine geophysical company PXGEO has ordered more than 20 autonomous underwater vehicles from Saab.The order, for Saab's…

MTR100: The 2023 Application is Open

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

3AE and 2AE Rotations Avail- NEW RATES!

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news