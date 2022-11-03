Piranha Pond Blue Pitch Session Comes to Newport

What is the Piranha Pond?

Piranha Pond is a “pitch party” where a select group of entrepreneurs has up to 5 minutes to convince a panel of investors to meet with them to further discuss their ventures. Using a format similar to the popular television show Shark Tank, our investors provide feedback to the entrepreneurs about their presentations and companies, and information to all about why they decide to be “In” or “Out.” If they are “In” they will meet with the Entrepreneur at a later time to discuss their company. If they are “Out” there is no interest at this time. Again, the investor lets us know why s/he will not move forward with the presenter.

“We are both impressed with the quality and quantity of the competitor registrations that we have already received. It will be amazing to see any of these companies pitch at the event”, commented Peter Karlson of UMass Dartmouth. Applications from companies beyond the idea stage who are developing a “blue” technology product or service have been streaming in. The ideal company will have raised funds from friends, family, and/or grants such as SBIR’s. If the company’s product is a software or SAAS product, it should be in beta testing or later.

When: Monday November 14, 2022, 5:30PM- 7:30PM

Where: Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport, RI