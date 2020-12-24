 
December 24, 2020

OSIL Piston Corers Go Global

The range of piston coring systems available from UK based manufacturer Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) has proven popular in recent months, with a notable increase in sales, shipments and enquiries, particularly for smaller systems under 10m in length.

The Piston Corers operate in a very similar manner to traditional gravity coring systems, with the exception of the piston itself, which acts as a plug on the coring barrel array once the corer has been fully deployed into the sediment that, together with the core catcher, holds the sample more securely inside the core liner than in a regular gravity corer system and prevents sediment slump. The piston also reduces internal friction within the core liner and prevents clumping of the sample. This ensures that the OSIL Piston Corer systems deliver a more well-defined sediment sample to the operator.

Piston Corers are one of the most important basic tools used in the study of marine sediments, and OSIL offers customisable systems (including Launch and Recovery Systems and Winches) from 4m to 60m in length. Recent shipments have been destined for West Africa, Korea, Spain, South America and the Philippines

