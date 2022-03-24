 
New Wave Media

March 24, 2022

U. of Plymouth, Sonardyne Collaborate on Marine MonitoringTech

Pictured (L-R) Tom Rooney, Technical Sales Manager – Defence, from Sonardyne, Steve Rice, Marine-i Project Manager, School of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics (Faculty of Science and Engineering), Dr Alex Nimmo Smith, Associate Professor in Marine Physics, School of Biological and Marine Sciences (Faculty of Science and Engineering), and Kevin Forshaw, Director of Industrial and Strategic Partnerships, Faculty of Science and Engineering, from the University of Plymouth, Geraint West, Head

Pictured (L-R) Tom Rooney, Technical Sales Manager – Defence, from Sonardyne, Steve Rice, Marine-i Project Manager, School of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics (Faculty of Science and Engineering), Dr Alex Nimmo Smith, Associate Professor in Marine Physics, School of Biological and Marine Sciences (Faculty of Science and Engineering), and Kevin Forshaw, Director of Industrial and Strategic Partnerships, Faculty of Science and Engineering, from the University of Plymouth, Geraint West, Head

The University of Plymouth and Sonardyne have agreed a strategic partnership to drive innovation within the UK’s growing marine robotic and autonomous systems sector.  

The partnership will advance ocean data gathering technologies and platforms by leveraging the University’s academic resources and research facilities, Sonardyne’s leading acoustic and inertial navigation technologies, and the marine proving area Smart Sound Plymouth.

Under the new agreement, the partners will work together to evaluate and develop emerging technologies on the university’s fleet of crewed and uncrewed surface and underwater platforms, all underpinned by a suite of Sonardyne’s technologies. This will include testing and evaluation onboard uncrewed systems loaned to the University by the Royal Navy, to support its research and development around maritime autonomous systems capabilities.

The partnership will help establish closer working relationships between the University and Sonardyne, including enabling undergraduate and postgraduate students to participate in the testing of cutting-edge equipment, as well as highlighting future career opportunities.

The initial three-year collaboration will also explore funding opportunities for joint research in areas of mutual interest, including ocean exploration, hydrography, ropeless fishing, offshore renewable energy and defense.

Related News

Trond Crantz, CEO at Argeo Survey - Photo: Elaine Maslin

Oceanology ’22 Day 3: New Companies, New Ideas

The final day at Oceanology International in London was quieter, but the conversations still continued, including those with…

Richard Mills, Kongsberg Maritime, announcing the new Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin

Oceanology '22 Day 1: Expect More Data and Disruption in the Ocean Space

Day one at Oceanology International in London was bustling with activity, as MTR's Elaine Maslin found, reporting from the…

Photo Courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Donates Research Vessel to Italian Science Agency

Founders Eric and Wendy Schmidt donate research vessel Falkor to Italy’s science agency to conduct ocean science in the Mediterranean…

Tritons waiting deployment from the firm’s new Gulfport facility in Mississippi. Photo from Ocean Aero.

Autonomy: Sun, Sail & Subsea – Not a Holiday, but a Hybrid UxV Platform

Ten years ago, Ocean Aero’s unique hybrid sailboat-submarine was a novel idea being developed in a San Diego garage. Today…

Photo courtesy Sea-Kit

Sea-Kit Expands Unmanned Surface Vessel Production Facility

Sea-Kit International announced that it is expanding its Tollesbury production facility to deliver on a growing Uncrewed…

Image courtesy MODUS

Subsea Expo Day 2: Remote and Autonomous Ops are the Trend, Barriers Remain

[ Elaine Maslin reports from the show floor at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen this week for Offshore Engineer and Marine Technology…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Southwest Electronic Energy

Southwest Electronic Energy Group (SWE) is a pioneer in innovative energy solutions. Our foundation is built on long-lasting relationships with a focus on service, quality and reliability. SWE proudly serves over 300 customers, many of which have been with SWE throughout the company’s 50 years.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news