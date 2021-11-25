 
New Wave Media

November 25, 2021

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

© tampatra / Adobe Stock

© tampatra / Adobe Stock

Portugal has launched its first auction for the right to install floating solar parks on the waters of seven of the country's dams, with a total production capacity of 263 megawatts.

Floating panels are being tested around the world, and Portugal's energy secretary Joao Galamba said late on Wednesday the technology not only had benefits for the environment but was also more energy-efficient.

They often complement hydroelectric generation, reusing existing facilities and avoiding the use of more land.

Portugal's plan is to install solar parks with a capacity of up to 100 MW on the waters of the southern Alqueva dam, the largest artificial lake in Western Europe, as well as 50 MW on the Castelo de Bode dam, located in the central region.

The Alqueva and the Castelo de Bode floating solar parks will be the biggest projects of the seven, which are all expected to be operating by 2023, Galamba said.

Portugal's largest utility EDP has been preparing for the expansion of this kind of renewable energy and installed a pilot floating solar power plant in the Alto Rabagao dam in 2017 to test the technology.

"We are certain that this auction will attract enormous interest," Galamba said, adding that interested parties must submit their bids by April 4 so a final decision can be made on April 19.

He said the electricity tariff at which bidders commit to sell the energy they produce would be decisive in choosing the winners.

Portugal held two auctions in 2019 and 2020 for on-land solar parks and both set world records for the lowest price of future output.


(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and Alison Williams)

Related News

Illustration - Credit Alexandr Mitiuc/AdobeStock

UK Announces 'Biggest' Investment in Tidal Power

The UK Government on Wednesday announced its "biggest investment in a generation" into Britain’s tidal power. The UK government…

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO

Offshore Energy Tech Firm Ashtead Technology Goes Public

Ashtead Technology, a UK-based offshore energy services and technology company, announced Thursday that it had received strong…

Pictured is Gillian Braver and Pete Shipton collecting a zooplankton net tow sample. Photo credit: Seth Danielson, chief scientist

Photo of the Day

On a cruise led by Seth Danielson (UAF/CFOS) and Jackie Grebmeier (UMCES), researchers are making measurements and conducting…

Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Tech Files: SmartTouch Helps Detect Oil Pipe Flange Leaks

A breakthrough in leak risk detection at oil pipe flanges comes from research by the University of Houston using a Saab Seaeye…

Image courtesy Eelume/Kongsberg Maritime

Argeo Taps Eelume 'Snake Robot' for Autonomous Underwater Inspection

Argeo AS selected Eelume’s autonomous ‘snake robot’ to assist in its operations, the first commercial contract for this new…

(Image: Gazelle Wind Power)

Gazelle Wind Power Opens US Office

Dublin, Ireland based floating wind platform company Gazelle Wind Power announced its entry into the U.S. offshore wind energy…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Imagenex Technology Corp.

Imagenex Technology Corp. was founded in 1988 by pioneers in the development of high resolution sonar. On an international level, Imagenex has developed a reputation for products that break new ground for depth capability, size, cost, imaging quality and functionality.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

HIRING CHIEF ENGINEER

● GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Project Manager/Project Engineers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news