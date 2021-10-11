 
New Wave Media

October 11, 2021

Eco Wave Power Signs MoU with CIMC for Deployment of Wave Energy Tech in China

CIMC Raffles Yard - Credit: Eco Wave Power

CIMC Raffles Yard - Credit: Eco Wave Power

CIMC Offshore Engineering Institute (CIMC OEI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with wave energy technology company Eco Wave Power.

CIMC OEI is an engineering company that designs and builds offshore marine structures such as offshore drilling rigs, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), special purpose vessels, offshore renewable energy, and ocean farming facilities. 

According to the terms of the MOU, the parties would work towards the promotion of a pilot plant in China based on Eco Wave Power’s technology and explore possibilities for offshore application of the Eco Wave Power technology. 

CIMC OEI and Eco Wave Power also plan to collaborate on preparing and submitting written joint submissions to various state and municipal entities in China. 

Further, CIMC OEI’s plans to introduce Eco Wave Power to potential clients and support negotiations with CIMC OEI’s existent clients and ports within China, for the purpose of technology commercialization. CIMC OEI will also provide engineering services to selected projects. The term of the MOU is for two years, and it may be extended by the parties.

Liu Dahui, Chief Engineer at CIMC OEI said: “The collaboration between Eco Wave Power and CIMC OEI is in line with our pioneering vision for the implementation of innovative renewable energy sources in the People’s Republic of China. Since 2017, we have been examining the possibility of collaboration with offshore wave energy developers. However, after thorough market research, we have decided to promote collaboration with Eco Wave Power, which we view as a promising new direction for the industry.”

Inna Braverman, founder, and CEI of Eco Wave Power said: “Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited (“CIMC Raffles”) has delivered more than 100 offshore and marine equipment, including 11 deep-water semi-submersible drilling rigs, which accounts for 80% of units delivered by China and 25% of the market share around the world. With this kind of market spread capabilities, coupled with CIMC’s approach for innovation, we believe that the collaboration with CIMC Raffles may significantly reinforce Eco Wave Power’s penetration strategy to innovative markets, with high levels of energy demand, while also reinforcing CIMC’s portfolio of innovative solutions.”

Eco Wave Power specializes in onshore/nearshore wave energy technology. It installs its systems in the onshore and nearshore environment and attaches them to marine structures, such as breakwaters. Read more on how its system works.

Related News

Kawasaki’s SPICE AUV, acquired by Modus. Image from Modus.

Subsea Vehicles: To Be (resident), or Not to Be?

That’s the question? Or, more specifically, are there alternative ways of delivering robotics to where they’re needed without…

Photo courtesy Saildrone

MTR100: Saildrone takes USVs to the Next Level

Saildrone takes USVs with full ocean capability to the next level, as Richard Jenkins, Founder & CEO, explains.Started in 2014…

Mesobot, an underwater robot capable of tracking and recording high-resolution images of slow-moving and fragile zooplankton, gelatinous animals, and particles, is providing researchers with deeper insight into the vast mid-ocean region known as the twilight zone. © Evan Kovacs/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Academia’s Climate Change Challenge is Far from Academic

Highlighted in Marine Technology Reporter's MTR100 is the work and technology ongoing in the halls of academia. The most…

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D. Image courtesy NOAA

Richard W. Spinrad, Ph.D.: MTR's 2021 #1 Ocean Influencer

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D., was sworn in on June 22, 2021 as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere…

25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal - Image Credit: ABS

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Offshore Wind, Solar Farms

From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir…

By attaching sacrificial anodes to the mooring chains, ICT has demonstrated through computer simulation and field tests that it is able to dramatically extend their lifespan Credit: Imenco

Imenco Launches Offshore Mooring Chain Corrosion Protection Tech

Imenco Corrosion Technology (ICT), a division of Imenco, has launched what it says is a transformational mooring chain cathodic protection technology…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DeepOcean Vision Ltd

DeepOcean Vision provide high quality, robust underwater LED lights and camera systems for many uses, such as ROV, AUV, Saturation Diving, Inspection, Maintenance, Repair, Search and Rescue, and Military.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Tarajoq: Inside Greenland’s New Research Vessel

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Scheduler/Dispatcher

● Vane Brothers ● Balimore, MD, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news