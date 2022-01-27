 
January 27, 2022

Wind-powered Offshore Charging Station Completes Sea Trials in Cromarty Firth

Credit: Oasis Marine Power

Oasis Marine Power said Thursday it had completed the first stage of testing of its offshore charging station.

The Oasis Power Buoy is an offshore mooring and charging station with a zero-emission power source fed from wind turbines. 

"Initially aimed at Wind Farm Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) the Oasis Power Buoy provides the critical need for offshore charging of hybrid and all-electric vessels," the company said.

"This product was the first design under development and is the first of its kind globally to reach sea trials. It offers to revolutionize renewable energy use for the maritime industry," Oasis Marine Power said.

"Current diesel-powered maintenance vessels are responsible for the majority of CO2 emissions from an operational wind farm.  The Oasis Power Buoy makes zero-emission vessels viable for the industry, facilitating major carbon and cost reductions," the company said.

Sea trials were held in the Port of Cromarty Firth, Scotland during January in the first of a series of tests.

George Smith, Director, Oasis Marine Power said “I am delighted with the results of the testing.  We have proven that the concept is viable and are now working to optimise the design.  What we have achieved is a world first, and this is a great progression towards dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of the maritime industry. Thanks to Cromarty Firth Port Authority and PSG Marine & Logistics Ltd for their valued assistance with these trials.”

The Oasis Power Buoy will now be undergoing further testing and optimization, including sustained sea trials.

The Oasis Power Buoy is planned to initially be installed at offshore wind farms where hybrid and electric crew transfer vessels (CTVs) can replenish their batteries in field. The buoy receives its power from wind turbines or other sources, to provide a zero-emission energy source and a dual function as an offshore mooring and charging point.

Oasis Marine Power Ltd is a subsidiary of Jebb Smith Ltd which was awarded a grant in 2020 through MarRI-UK Technology and Innovation in UK Maritime Call, funded by the Department of Transport, to develop the Oasis Power Buoy.

