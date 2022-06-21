 
New Wave Media

June 21, 2022

New Product: WolfFish - Multichannel 30,000-lumen LED Light

Ultra-high-power light offers multiple color channels, dimmability and wide-flood and focused-beam light in a single package

Arctic Rays LLC unveiled its most powerful continuous LED light yet: WolfFish. The multichannel, ultra-high-output LED torch light offers configurable combinations of colors for specialized uses as well as the one-two-punch of wide-flood and focused-beam light, all in a single 6,000-m-rated housing.

