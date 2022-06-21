New Product: WolfFish - Multichannel 30,000-lumen LED Light

Arctic Rays LLC unveiled its most powerful continuous LED light yet: WolfFish. The multichannel, ultra-high-output LED torch light offers configurable combinations of colors for specialized uses as well as the one-two-punch of wide-flood and focused-beam light, all in a single 6,000-m-rated housing.

EdgeTech added a new feature to the 2050-DSS combined sub-bottom profiling and side scan sonar system. The new Pipeline Survey…

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, a new company, launched at Undersea Defence Technology (UDT) in Rotterdam last week, using the platform…

Shell and OneSubsea are on track to realizing a vision for subsea compression that will set new standards for delivering gas.

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Featured Companies

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.