 
New Wave Media

October 7, 2020

Proserv, Synaptec Developing Cable Monitoring Solution for Offshore Wind

Credit: Proserv

Credit: Proserv

Controls technology company Proserv Controls has teamed up with power system monitoring firm Synaptec to develop a cable monitoring system for offshore wind farms.

The two companies expect the solution to reduce downtime, improve safety, and lower operating costs at offshore wind farms.

Proserv said it would incorporate Synaptec’s passive distributed electro-mechanical sensing (DES) technology within the monitoring solution.

Paul Cook, Proserv’s Product Manager – Renewables said:"...Synaptec’s non-intrusive passive monitoring capability means we have the scope to integrate this technology, alongside other monitoring techniques, to bring significant added value to our future control systems.”

According to the partnership, Synaptec’s optical sensing capabilities, together with Proserv’s controls technology, allows the retrofit of control systems, enabling faults and failures to be identified pre-emptively, through a non-intrusive approach.

Philip Orr, Managing Director, Synaptec, said: “Cable failures continue to be a significant challenge for the offshore wind sector. Through this new partnership we are bringing to market a solution which will support the growth and progress of the energy transition and positively impact the operations and maintenance costs for offshore wind operators." 

The companies said the wide-ranging objective of the partnership is to move both companies forward in several energy markets, including offshore wind and upstream oil and gas, via the co-development of multiple innovative products and services.

Apart from offshore wind cable monitoring, the duo will explore how to incorporate Synaptec’s passive DES into Proserv’s subsea control systems in order to monitor the performance of critical infrastructure.

"The two firms will work to integrate their mutual technologies to generate condition monitoring solutions which will take preventative failure warnings to another level of sophistication, enabling timely intervention by operators, and thus preventing outages and costly lost production," the companies said.

Email

Related News

Touch screen controls allow pilots to press one button to select a new tool and let the ROV do the rest. Images from TechnipFMC.

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Efforts to increase remote capability often go hand in hand with increasing ROV residency. But exactly what form residency takes is diverging.

Next-Gen AI Capability for Teledyne Gavia AUVs

Teledyne Gavia introduced Charles River Analytics’ AutoTRap Onboard AI-based object detection software as a new capability…

The Terradepth leapfrog concept. Graphic from Terradepth.

Charting Terradepth's Big Ambitions in the Unmanned Vehicle Space

Ocean mapping at scale is the target of a new unmanned systems player started by two ex-US Navy SEALS. They have big ambitions…

EvoLogics Presents the new PingGuin AUV.

Inspired by Adélie penguins, EvoLogics Presents its new PingGuin AUV

EvoLogics recently introduced PingGuin, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with low-drag bionic design. The vehicle was…

Applying ‘deep learning’ methods for the detection, classification and tracking of ships and buoys during navigation. Photo: DTU

Partnering on the Digital Ship: Inside Denmark’s ShippingLab

When will the first fully digitized, autonomous and environmentally friendly ship be ready to sail? The answer is uncertain…

Figure 2: ThunderFish XL in Subsea Docking Station

Kraken Gets $3m Funding for ThunderFish XL Development

Kraken Robotics will receive a $2,909,891 non-refundable financial contribution from the National Research Council of Canada’s…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

GEO Business

GEO Business, held at the BDC, London, 28-29 May, is a major new geospatial event for everyone involved in the gathering, storing, processing and delivering of geospatial information. A hands-on event that not only incorporates an international trade exhibition and a cutting edge conference…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news