PXGEO Bags 4D OBN Project in Brazil

(Image: PXGEO)

(Image: PXGEO)

Marine geophysical service provider PXGEO on Monday announced it has secured a contract with Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras for a 4D Monitor Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the Santos Basin, Brazil.

The survey is to be acquired in water depths up to 2,200 meters with a duration of approximately seven months.

