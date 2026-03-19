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March 19, 2026

Quantum: The Bigger the Battery, The Quicker it Charges

The world’s first fully functioning proof-of-concept quantum battery (Images courtesy of CSIRO)

The world’s first fully functioning proof-of-concept quantum battery (Images courtesy of CSIRO)

Australian scientists have demonstrated proof-of-concept for a quantum battery.

Like conventional batteries, it charges, stores and discharges energy. However, unlike conventional batteries, it leverages unique properties of quantum mechanics such as superposition and entanglement rather than chemical reactions.

The battery has a multi-layered organic microcavity and is wirelessly charged with a laser. It has been demonstrated to have rapid, scalable charging and energy storage at room temperature.

The research by CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, and collaborators RMIT University and the University of Melbourne, is being led by Dr James Quach, quantum science leader at CSIRO.

“Our findings confirm a fundamental quantum effect that's completely counterintuitive: quantum batteries charge faster as they get larger,” says Quach.

Fully functioning quantum batteries don’t yet exist, but they hold the potential to transform how energy is used and stored in the future.

“My ultimate ambition is a future where we can charge electric cars much faster than fuel petrol cars, or charge devices over long distances wirelessly,” Quach said.

And in principle, if it can power a car, it can power maritime vehicles as well.

One of the potential applications is remote charging. “If we had a quantum battery on a drone, for example, we could charge it remotely by shining a laser at it so it doesn't have to park. We could actually do the same thing for other autonomous vehicles in or near water.”

Unlike quantum computers that need to be cooled down to cryogenic temperatures to precisely control individual qubits, the quantum battery makes use of collective effects which are more robust to environmental “noise.”

The team used advanced spectroscopy techniques to demonstrate that the prototype battery retained stored energy six orders of magnitude longer than it took to charge.

“The next step for quantum batteries right now is extending their energy storage time. If we can overcome that hurdle, we’d be that bit closer to commercially viable quantum batteries," says Quach.

CSIRO is seeking interest from potential development partners.

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