 
New Wave Media

November 20, 2019

Queen Elizabeth Awards Attenborough for Ocean Pollution Fight

© PHOTO JUNCTION / Adobe Stock

© PHOTO JUNCTION / Adobe Stock

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit television nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans.

Attenborough, who like the monarch is 93 years old, was awarded the Chatham House prize along with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit for "the galvanizing impact" of the series, the London-based international affairs think tank said.

The annual prize honozrs people or organisations deemed to have made the most significant contribution to the improvement of international relations.

"Your ability to communicate the beauty and vulnerability of our natural environment remains unequaled as you – and your team – have engaged and enthused many people, young and old, to appreciate and preserve our world's oceans," the Queen told Attenborough in a speech.

"For that we should all be thankful."

The monarch has been steadily cutting down on the number of her public engagements and her appearance to present the prize is a mark of the high esteem in which Attenborough is held.

Decades of nature programming
One of the best-known faces on British television, Attenborough has been making nature programs since the 1950s.

The Blue Planet II series, which he narrated aged 91, achieved the highest viewing figures on British television in 2017 and was sold to broadcasters around the world, scoring high ratings in many countries.

Among other poignant scenes, it featured footage of albatrosses unwittingly feeding their chicks plastic fished from the ocean and a mother whale carrying a dead newborn calf, likely killed by plastic contamination in the mother’s milk.

In the wake of the series, the issue of overuse of single-use plastic leapt to the top of the news agenda in Britain.

Re-usable coffee cups became a common sight on the streets, plastic straws disappeared from pubs and cafes, the government announced measures to reduce plastic use and major retailers pledged to work towards plastic-free packaging.

The issue has become more prominent on the international stage as well. This year, G20 environment ministers agreed to adopt a new implementation framework for actions to tackle marine plastic waste on a global scale.

The EU has also voted to ban several single-use plastic items, including straws, forks and knives, by 2021.


(Writing by Estelle Shirbon, additional reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison and Philippa Fletcher)

ElizabethEuropean UnionUnited Kingdom
Email

Related News

Image: ROVCO

ROVCO Completes Galloper Offshore Wind Farm Project

Rovco completed a ROV inspection contract, a $1 million contract that resulted in completion of the baseline asset integrity…

Photo Credit: Marine Technology Society

#Oi2020 History

In 1976, testing began by the Naval Electronics Laboratory Center of two fiber optic undersea tow cables. This was done to…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Partners Target Subsea Gas Seperation

Aker Solutions said it is working with a group of leading oil and gas operators in a joint industry project that aims to…

© m.mphoto/AdobeStock

DOE Prizes to to Inspire Ocean Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced developments in two new prizes: Waves to Water, which challenges innovators…

C-Job Naval Architects' concept design of an Autonomous Underwater Maintenance Dredger was presented at the combined Maritime and Port Technology and Development Conference (MTEC) and international Conference on Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (ICMASS) in Trondheim, Norway. (Image: C-Job Naval Architects)

Autonomous Underwater Dredger Unveiled

As autonomy gains a foothold in the maritime world, dredging appears next in line to transition to operations without direct…

Pic: Vard Marine

Vard to Design LNG Bunker Barge for Fincantieri

Vard Marine, a naval architecture and marine engineering company, recently completed the concept design of a new 5,400 cubic…

Featured Companies

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne BlueView

Teledyne BlueView is the leading provider of state-of-the-art compact acoustic underwater measurement and imaging solutions for defense, energy, civil engineering, transportation, and port security applications worldwide. BlueView’s advanced sonar systems have…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news