Wednesday, December 28, 2022
 
New Wave Media

December 27, 2022

Racing to the Bottom: Seabed Warfare Brings Threats, Opportunities

Image courtesy Voyis

Image courtesy Voyis

In the early morning hours of September 26, 2022, seismologists located throughout northern Europe detected two disturbances originating in the Baltic Sea that were consistent with underwater explosions. Within hours, an aerial image captured by a passing Danish F-16 showed an expanse of frothy seawater, suggesting that the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines had experienced a catastrophic event. Within days, an investigation by the Swedish Security Service concluded that both pipelines had sustained extensive damage due to an act of gross sabotage. To date, there has been no conclusive evidence pointing to a perpetrator, though it is widely suspected that Russia struck the pipelines amid rising tensions with Europe over the war in Ukraine.

The Nord Stream sabotage is just the latest in a string of shadowy subsea incidents, including unexplained cable breaks off Norway and the United Kingdom, and suspected Russian seabed espionage operations, shining a spotlight on an area of increasing concern in defense circles – the security of critical energy, communication, and military seabed infrastructure. But while targeting seabed assets may seem new, so-called “seabed warfare” has actually been around for over a century. During the Spanish-American War, the United States severed undersea cables in both the Philippine and Caribbean theaters. At the outset of World War I, Britain severed five German cables laid across the English Channel, a move which enabled the British to intercept the Zimmerman telegram, a pivotal intelligence success that contributed to the United States entering the war. And at the height of the Cold War, the United States employed highly specialized manned submarines to tap Soviet undersea cables in the Barents Sea and Sea of Okhotsk.

Image courtesy Voyis

Today, there are 785,000 miles (1.2 million kilometers) of transoceanic undersea cables crisscrossing the globe, transmitting 97% of global voice and data communications, the disruption of which could wreak havoc on everything from financial transactions to military operations. Although not immune to fishing trawlers and seismic instability, seabed infrastructure has for decades enjoyed a veil of invulnerability to targeted threats given its challenging operating environment. But that is changing, and policymakers are beginning to take note. France, for example, unveiled a 49-page national seabed warfare strategy in February of this year, calling for increased investment of resources to “control the seabed to protect our strategic interests.” And the United Kingdom is currently accelerating the development of two Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance (MROS) ships devoted to the protection of seabed infrastructure, with the first scheduled to enter service in January, 2023. Meanwhile, Russia’s Main Directorate for Deep Sea Research (GUGI), perhaps the best example of a highly structured, national seabed warfare effort, has for decades been developing and operating a wide range of advanced surface vessels and submersibles that are optimized for seabed operations.

With the nature of the threat understood, the challenge becomes designing a system that poses a credible deterrent to would-be malicious actors. But how to defend thousands of miles of pipelines and cables, as well as a multitude of oil, gas, mining, science, and military seabed outposts? What would a persistent, wide area, integrated seabed defense system look like, and how might it operate?

Defending critical seabed infrastructure is a mission that is tailor made for both human-machine teaming and fully autonomous operations, and would likely be a multi-domain effort that leverages a variety of fixed and mobile uncrewed surface and underwater systems. Satellites might detect the presence of suspicious surface vessels, or the deployment of submarines with known seabed warfare capabilities, alerting human operators who then vector patrolling USVs to intercept and surveil surface vessels, or deploy onboard AUVs to monitor for undersea activity near sensitive areas. In addition to acting as a visible deterrent, USVs would also act as navigation, communication, and energy nodes for AUVs. The SEA KIT Omega USV, for example, can be on station for up to 102 days, and is capable of launching and recovering multiple AUVs. Three Hugin Superior AUVs, each with an endurance of 72 hours at 3 knots, could conceivably patrol several hundred nautical miles of pipeline or cabling. Meanwhile, resident AUV systems, such as the Saab Seaeye Sabertooth double hull, which can operate at depths of 3000 meters for up to six months at a time, could be strategically prepositioned to provide persistent, autonomous surveillance and inspection. In shallower, coastal regions, intrusion detection systems could be deployed, such as Sonardyne’s Sentinel, which can detect divers and UUVs at ranges of up to 1200 meters, even in cluttered coastal environments. Energy to power seabed sensors and resident AUV systems could be provided by a deep sea fuel cell power station, such as the Subsea Supercharger, currently under development by Teledyne Energy Systems.

Deterrence would mean not only establishing a credible means to detect, identify, and disrupt malicious actors, but also having the capability to obtain visual evidence when building a diplomatic case for economic sanctions or military action. High-resolution deep sea surveillance footage could be delivered by Deep Sea Power & Light, whose Optim 4k camera captured stunning imagery of Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance at a depth of over 3000 meters. And in cases where a detailed investigation is required, 3D laser scanning systems, such as the Recon LS from Voyis Imaging, could provide high-resolution optical scans necessary to aid in gathering forensic evidence.


Image courtesy Voyis

But even with all of these advanced technologies brought to bear, the sheer (and growing) volume of underwater infrastructure imposes significant limitations on what is possible, creating an opportunity for innovative blue tech companies to develop low-cost, eco-friendy countermeasures that can fill the inevitable gaps in coverage. Perhaps an “underwater geofence” (to borrow from aerial drone geofencing, a virtual barrier that prevents the unauthorized operation of recreational drones near sensitive commercial and military installations) could block malicious AUVs, ROVs, or manned submersibles by disrupting their acoustic and optical sensors. Bubble curtain technology, for example, has been used successfully to attenuate the sound waves generated by subsea commercial and military activities. Perhaps this same technology could be used to attenuate the pings generated by echosounders, DVLs, and obstacle avoidance sonars, or to obstruct the visual operation of ROVs. OceanTherm, known for pioneering the use of bubble curtain technology for hurricane prevention, can deploy a thirty mile fixed system of perforated pipe at a depth of 500 feet for approximately $550 million, a relatively modest investment when viewed against the potential economic, environmental, and national security fallout that could result from a coordinated seabed attack.

While there is a growing global consensus concerning the vulnerability of critical subsea infrastructure, there are myriad policy and international legal questions that will need to be addressed before viable seabed defense systems can be deployed. Fortunately, many of the operational concepts and enabling technologies necessary to protect subsea assets are either already in use or under development, and the blue tech community will be ready to mobilize when the time comes to turn plans into action. And if recent events are any indication of what the future holds, that time should come sooner rather than later.


About the Author: David R. Strachan is a defense analyst and founder of Strikepod Systems, a research and strategic advisory focusing on autonomous undersea systems.

Related News

© BlueOrange Studio / Adobe Stock

How AI Can Help Protect the Oceans

You’ve seen the art AI image generators can create, and you may have played with natural language AI chatbots. You’ve benefited…

©Ocean Infinity (Video screenshot)

VIDEO: Ocean Infinity's Two Armada Vessels Set Sail from Vietnam

Ocean Infinity, a seabed survey and ocean research company based in the United States, said Tuesday that two of its new vessels…

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo from STL

A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine…

©Kraken Robotics

Maritime Defense Industry Specialist Joins Kraken Robotics' Board of Directors

Canada-based marine technology firm Kraken Robotics has appointed Bernard Mills to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2022. "Mr.

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Nuclear-proof: ROV Spends Five Years Working in Nuclear Storage Ponds

The Saab Seaeye Tiger ROV has spent five years working in nuclear storage ponds at Sellafield, one of the most highly radioactive…

Image courtesy Hypack

Event: HYPACK 2023 Hydrographic and Dredging Training Event

Details on the annual HYPACK Training Event were recently released, scheduled to be held January 9-12, 2023 in Panama City Beach…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Modular LUMA™ nodes enable high-bandwidth “WiFi” communication underwater

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news