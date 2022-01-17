 
New Wave Media

January 17, 2022

RDSEA "Pic of the Week" (Part II)

Photo courtesy Rick Cole/RDSEA

Photo courtesy Rick Cole/RDSEA

RDSEA, Woods Hole Group, and LUMCON (R/V PELICAN), at BP's Mad Dog Platform, northern Gulf of Mexico, platform peripheral Met-Ocean monitoring system recovery and redeployment. ADCP on the surface.

Related News

Seismic streamers - Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

Shell Seismic Survey Approval Complied with Rules, S.Africa Minister Says

Shell's plan for seismic testing on South Africa's Wild Coast, which critics say threatens dolphins, seals, whales, penguins and other rare sea life…

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

Opinion: Let's Get the Plastic Out of Our Lives (& Waterways)

A confession. I'm part of a very big problem that's easy to ignore. Last year, I contributed the U.S. average-per-person…

The SSAO subsea oi water separation system. Image courtesy Petrobras.

Interview: André Lima Cordeiro, Executive Manager, Subsea Systems, Petrobras

Brazil has always pushed the boundaries of deepwater exploration and production – and it’s still doing so today. With some…

The 82- foot long S/V Iris tied up at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock, moored next to WHOI’s R/V Armstrong. The Iris departed Woods Hole on December 14, and will spend the next two months deploying about 78 Argo floats in the South Atlantic, before finishing its epic voyage back in Brest, France. Credit: Blue Observer

Argo Float Release Via Sailboat Sets Sustainability Mark

NOAA and partners have joined together to launch approximately 100 new Argo floats across the Atlantic Ocean to collect data that supports ocean…

© artifirsov / Adobe Stock

Oceans Hold Promise as Climate-fighting Carbon Sinks

The United States should study how the world’s oceans could be used to remove planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere…

© Martina / Adobe Stock

Coral Reefs off East Africa Could Die Out in 50 Years -Study

Coral reefs in the western Indian Ocean are at risk of extinction by 2070 due to warming temperatures and overfishing, according…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cygnus Instruments

Sales and Service for Cygnus Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Shipwreck Hunting Around Malta

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

ETO

● ASM Maritime
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news