October 11, 2019

JFSE Reaches 200 Asia Pacific Operational Days

Photo: JFSE

Photo: JFSE

Controlled flow excavation (CFE) specialists James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE), part of James Fisher and Sons plc, has provided 200 days of operational expertise to clients in the Asia Pacific region to date in 2019.

The projects have included several work scopes for Woen Jinn Harbor Engineering (WJH) at offshore windfarm sites in Taiwan. JFSE’s Twin R2000 spread has been mobilized for more than 300 days in the past two years, supporting WJH’s efforts on major Taiwanese energy projects.

These projects have included trenching and deburying cables at Formosa 1, near Miaoli on the west coast of Taiwan - a 130MW windfarm that is the country's first commercial-scale offshore wind project.

Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region, JFSE’s SP6000 and LARS system has provided trench maintenance and remedial post trenching services at a remote site in Papua, Indonesia as part of a major project to increase the total capacity at a gas liquefaction plant. The team recently returned to the site and is currently providing operational supporting to assist the client with another work scope.

JFSE’s T8000 is preparing three areas of seabed for jacket leg installation in Malaysia and will soon be mobilizing to assist with a pipeline repair project elsewhere in the region.

More than 200 operational days in Asia Pacific are already contracted for the remainder of 2019 across a number of client project sites.

JFSE works alongside fellow James Fisher group companies to provide turnkey solutions to clients’ requirements, offering a single point of project management. James Fisher has bases in 40 countries worldwide.

Asia Pacificenergygas liquefaction plant
