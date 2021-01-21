 
January 21, 2021

NYK receives Accolades for Role in Global Argo Float Program

NYK received an expression of gratitude from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) for the company’s cooperation with the deployment and operation of Argo floats in support of the global Argo project.

An Argo float is a robotic instrument that measures the sea temperature and salinity while drifting with ocean currents at depths up to 2,000 meters below the sea surface. These devices provide the Argo project with data that is analyzed to predict ocean currents and used for the study of climate change, global warming, fisheries, and shipping.

The program is an international science project that started in 2000 to develop a system to monitor and grasp the ocean condition all over the world in cooperation with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the Inter-governmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and about 30 countries, regions, and related organizations. The first target of this project was to install and operate about 3,000 Argo floats. Today, about 4,000 Argo floats are in operation around the world. Those Argo floats make it possible to obtain ocean data spanning about 300 square km (3 degrees in latitude and longitude) in real time.

NYK is valued for its cooperation with the Argo program and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations for the company’s continuous cooperation with the deployment and operation of Argo floats over the past decade. NYK and JAMSTEC initially signed an agreement on November 19, 2010, to cooperate in the deployment of these Argo floats, which are essential for global oceanographic observations.

JAMSTEC operates about 200 of the 4,000 Argo floats that are in continuous operation in oceans and seas around the world, and has taken responsibility for replacement of about 40 to 100 of these floats every year.

NYK is cooperating with JAMSTEC by deploying Argo floats in Pacific Ocean areas where access is difficult for government ships and coverage density is lower. Specifically, NYK has deployed Argo floats for the past 10 years at the request of JAMSTEC from ships sailing in certain sea areas. Because of NYK’s assistance, higher density coverage can be obtained from these sea areas.

NYK will continue to deploy the Algo floats in areas where access is difficult for government ships by making use of the company’s extensive number of ships and sailing routes.

In accordance with the NYK Group’s medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the company has indicated its goal to integrate ESG principles into management strategies to implement green business initiatives and has been dedicated to achieving the SDGs through the group’s business activities. Deploying Argo floats is also one of those business activities.

