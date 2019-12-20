uSEA Receives Funding for Autonomy

Norwegian start-up uSEA, a company which is proposing a hybrid system to disrupt existing manned vessel supported subsea operations via a subsea and surface drone combination, has received about $725,000 (6.5 million NOK) from the Research Council of Norway to develop its active towed docking station for AUVs.

uSEA works to step-change autonomy for marine and underwater robotics to offer seabed surveys and

The new project awarded to uSEA will be conducted in collaboration with Blue Logic and NTNU. This will address parts of the overall concept of autonomous underwater docking operations with the highest technical risks.

uSEA has received pre-project funding from GCE Ocean Technology to take their technology further and participated in our course about project development.