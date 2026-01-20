Tuesday, January 20, 2026
 
Recfishwest and Woodside Collaborate on Artificial Reef

Source: Recfishwest

Recfishwest and Woodside Energy have installed the Dampier Artificial Reef – a new, purpose-built artificial reef designed to support local fishers and enhance marine biodiversity off the Western Australian coast.

The Dampier Artificial Reef is backed by scientific research and community input, aiming to create a new marine habitat and boost recreational fishing opportunities in the Pilbara region.

The reef consists of 48 purpose-built concrete modules installed in approximately 35 metres of water, near Rosemary Island in the Dampier Archipelago, Western Australia. It aims to provide a high-quality fishing location for species such as mackerel, trevally, cobia, cod and even sailfish, while supporting local tourism.

The project has had the support of the WA Government, City of Karratha, Traditional Owners and fishing clubs.

The installation of the reef was funded by Woodside and its Scarborough Joint Venture partners JERA Australia and LNG Japan. Woodside also acknowledges its joint venture partner in the Enfield Joint Venture, Mitsui E&P Australia, for its contribution to the acquisition of the concrete modules for the reef.

