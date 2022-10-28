 
New Wave Media

October 28, 2022

Record Year for PanGeo Subsea's Acoustic Corer

©PanGeo Subsea

©PanGeo Subsea

Canadian marine robotics firm Kraken Robotics said Friday that its PanGeo Subsea was celebrating a record year of contracts valued over $8 million for its Acoustic Corer.

Kraken said PanGeo Subsea was near completion of Acoustic Corer ("AC") contracts valued at over $8 million in 2022, so far.

"This has been the AC's busiest year since its commercialization in 2011, supporting surveys in the US, North and Baltic Seas," Kraken Robotics said.

Earlier this year, PanGeo was awarded a $5 million contract in the US to support a major oil platform decommissioning survey. 

The scope of work was to acquire 63 overlapping acoustic cores providing 100% coverage of the site. The 63 individual cores were migrated into a single high-resolution 3D acoustic volumetric data set, identifying buried infrastructure at depths up to 60 meters below the mudline. Following the completion of the US project, the AC was mobilized to a site in the Dutch North Sea, where it surveyed seven locations for a gas development, Kraken Robotics said.

This survey was to locate and image buried boulders greater than 0.5 meters within the sub-seabed and map the depth of lithological boundaries, correlating them with geotechnical properties. The AC is currently deployed to the Baltic Sea, surveying 30 locations at a wind farm off the Polish coast. 

The region is dominated by a complex seabed with glacial till outcroppings, providing a challenge for foundation designs, Kraken says.

Here, the AC will locate buried anomalies, including boulders, and chart lithological boundaries to support the design and subsequent safe installation of foundations, Kraken Robotics says.

These projects, Kraken says, follow PanGeo's completion of an AC software enhancement program resulting in a 40% reduced survey time. PanGeo also integrated a parametric chirp sensor to further define lithological boundaries and interpolate geotechnical properties in the data. Together the upgrades now enable anomaly identification up to 60 meters below the seabed, depending on seabed characteristics and complexity, the company says.

“We are very pleased to see such high utilization of the AC “, says Moya Cahill, CEO of PanGeo Subsea. “With our most recent upgrades, we continue to offer more value to our clients as faster scan times not only offer cost savings, but also help reduce our carbon footprint.”

Related News

MTR100: Rusty Jehangir, Founder, Blue Robotics

Rusty Jehangir founded Blue Robotics in 2014 in his garage, using Costco foldable tables as a work bench to build his first 600 thrusters…

Patania II © Global Sea Mineral Resources

MTR100: Deep-sea Mining May Prove Pivotal in the Climate Change Discussion

During the past few years, much of the world has turned its eye towards adopting more sustainable practices and transitioning…

The joint RenewableUK and Global Underwater Hub Cables conference. Photo Elaine Maslin

FOW Players Target 132kV Dynamic Cables

UK industry players are eying the development of 132kV dynamic array cables to meet the demands of ever larger turbines,…

Credit: TMC

VIDEO: 'Historic Moment' as Seabed Nodules Collected and Lifted to Production Vessel Using 4 km Riser

The Metals Company (TMC) said Wednesday it had collected an initial batch of seafloor polymetallic nodules, and transported…

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish Police Say

A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations…

Credit: Shearwater

Petrobras Taps Shearwater for Large OBN Survey Offshore Brazil

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS said Monday it had won a contract in Brazil for a large deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN)…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Eyes in the Sky: ACUASI keeps an Unmanned Eye to Prevent Ship/Whale Collisions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news