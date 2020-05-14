 
New Wave Media

May 14, 2020

BAE Reflects One Year after Takeover of Riptide

Photo: BAE Systems

Photo: BAE Systems

One year ago, the FAST Labs R&D arm of BAE Systems announced the acquisition of Riptide Autonomous Solutions, with the goal  to pair Riptide’s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) with BAE's mission system capabilities in autonomy, navigation, communications, sensor processing and electronic warfare, among others. 

The Riptide family of UUVs includes three offerings: the 4.875” diameter (25 lbs.) micro, the 7.5" diameter (65 to 120 lbs.) 1MP (man-portable) unit and the 9" (9.375”) diameter (120 to 240 lbs.) 2MP. The family of unmanned vehicles are designed to be sophisticated yet simple, efficient, and flexible platforms that offer performance discriminators on depth, range, endurance and speed.

“As joint all-domain operations become the Department of Defense’s (DoD) operational norm, there is increased need for undersea platforms capable of integrating key payload and autonomy technology,” said Dr. John Hogan, director of the Sensor Processing and Exploitation group at BAE Systems. “In the time since the acquisition was announced, we have made tremendous technology and integration progress that positions us to serve our DoD customer base as well as commercial, research and development, and educational organizations to affordably and expertly explore under the sea.”

BAE reflected recently on progress made in the last 12 months, including:

  • New manufacturing facility – a multi-million dollar state-of-the-art prototype and production site in Plymouth, Mass., that increases capacity for both vehicle development and personnel focused on the Riptide product line.  
  • Commercial pricing model – established to streamline vehicle acquisition by employing standard, mission-focused system configurations that satisfy our broad customer base while continually enhancing vehicle quality, reliability and repeatability.
  • System demonstrations – within just a few months of the acquisition, the team demonstrated an integrated solution at the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise, or ANTX 2019. The demonstration paired BAE's autonomy and radio frequency technology with the recently acquired platform, showcasing the ability to transition previously used air-domain technology into an undersea application. 
  • Product advancement – the new facility and additional internal investments led to a number of product milestones including the maturing of early prototypes into production-ready systems.  
  1. Micro UUV – enhanced with new feature functionality.
  2. 1MP UUV – prototype completed.
  3. 2MP UUV – next generation design and prototype completed.

Additionally, BAE has developed the first prototype of its 6,000-meter-rated UUV. 

Email

Related News

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

UK-based HydroWing and Dutch tidal energy developer Tocardo are working on a solution that will convert tidal energy into hydrogen…

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, has initiated the early…

Photo courtesy of Planet Ocean

Planet Ocean Inks Distribution Deal with 4H-JENA

Planet Ocean announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with -4H-JENA engineering GmbH, Germany for the…

AutoNaut now has 10 of its wave propelled vehicles.Image: AutoNaut

Drill Rig Noise: Entering the Exclusion Zone, Quietly

Unmanned surface vessels continue to make in-roads into new applications and industries. An ability to gather data in otherwise…

On April 9, 2020, "S43" as the third of four HDW Class 209/1400mod submarines was officially handed over by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt. (Photo: © thyssenkrupp AG, https://www.thyssenkrupp-marinesystems.com)

Thyssenkrupp in Talks About Possible Warship Unit Merger

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks about possibly merging its subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) with…

Dry ice formed by cooling exhaust gasses to -120°C is formed into Carbon Descent Vehicles that sink to depths of about 500 meters, where they penetrate the seabed, storing CO2 safely as liquid CO2 and CO2 hydrate. Image: MDC

The Path to Zero: Creating a Pathway to Carbon-Negative Shipping

Greenhouse gas emissions capture and storage may be a more practical alternative to emissions reduction for meeting the IMO’s 2050 CO2 target.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

UBIFRANCE

UBIFRANCE, the French agency for international business development, comes under the aegis of France’s Ministry for Economy and Finance and that of the Ministry for Foreign Trade. UBIFRANCE lies at the heart of France’s public-sector export-support framework.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news