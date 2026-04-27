Registration Open for Teledyne Valeport's Marine Measurement Forum #71

Registration is now open for Marine Measurement Forum (MMF) #71, taking place on July 1, 2026 at Dartington Hall in Totnes, Devon. The one-day, in-person event will bring together professionals from research, industry, and academia, to explore current challenges, emerging research, and future trends in marine measurement technology and methods.

Hosted by Teledyne Valeport, a division of Teledyne Marine, MMF#71 provides a collaborative platform for engineers, surveyors, scientists, researchers, and marine technology specialists to share knowledge, exchange best practice, and build professional connections across the marine measurement community.

This year’s forum will be held at the historic Dartington Hall estate in South Devon, a region with a long‑established and diverse concentration of marine science, technology, and measurement expertise. The depth of capability across research, innovation, and application in the South West makes it an ideal setting for bringing the marine measurement community together.

MMF#71 will follow the forum’s well‑established informal format, encouraging discussion and interaction alongside technical presentations. The program will be complemented by dedicated networking opportunities throughout the day, with an informal evening networking session on site providing further opportunity to continue conversations and build connections.

Attendees can also take part in an optional tour of Teledyne Valeport on July 2, offering a behind‑the‑scenes look at the development and manufacture of oceanographic and hydrographic instrumentation.

Call For Abstracts Now Open

A call for abstracts and presentation ideas is now open, and contributions are invited from across the marine measurement community. Those with interesting projects, research, case studies, or practical experiences to share are encouraged to submit presentation ideas to be considered as part of the technical program. To submit an abstract, please email [email protected]





Spaces are limited, and early booking is recommended to secure a place at the event. For tickets and more information click here. For further information, please visit: http://www.marinemeasurementforum.com/