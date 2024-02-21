Wednesday, February 21, 2024
 
OSIL Releases New Midi Vibrocorer

Source: OSIL

Ocean Scientific International Limited (OSIL) has launched a new hybrid vibrocoring system, fitting between their traditional Vibrocorer, and their Mini Vibrocorer which was added to their equipment list in the last 12 months.

The Midi Vibrocorer is a lightweight coring system that is supported by a traditional deployment frame, making deployments easier in unstable conditions. The Vibrocorer is designed for sampling dense or compacted sediments, and the lightweight nature of the new system enables deployment in off-grid areas or from vessels of opportunity with restricted handling capabilities.

The Vibrocorer is a fully self-contained system available in 2 or 3m configurations, with sufficient battery capacity to power the system for four hours of continuous use. It has been designed for ease of deployment from small vessels with a winch or davit system. The corer can also be operated from 24VDC 12A vessel supply if available.

The Vibrocorer features a rotational barrel joint, anti-return valves and a high-power motor for excellent seabed penetration.

