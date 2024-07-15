 
July 15, 2024

PTTEP Develops Ocean Data Platform for Gulf of Thailand

Source: PTTEP

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has developed a marine science data collection platform called the PTTEP Ocean Data Platform.

The development marks Thailand’s first time using an offshore petroleum platform as a data collection station. Meteorological and oceanographic data, such as air temperature, wind direction, water temperature and ocean current mapping, are being collected.

The PTTEP Ocean Data Platform also shows microplastic levels and is designed to monitor biodiversity and identify aquatic species around the jackets of petroleum platforms.

Additionally, it incorporates information of PTTEP's ongoing projects aimed at supporting the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The company says the ocean science data made available can serve as input to support marine science education and research in Thailand and to enhance the effectiveness of ocean conservation and restoration projects. This includes the enhancement of ocean mathematical models to predict marine debris dispersion, ocean current patterns affecting coral breaching and recovery, impacts of global warming and potential impacts to the ecosystem.

PTTEP has collaborated with several partners for the platform’s development including the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Hydro-Informatics Institute (Public Organization) and Kasetsart University.

