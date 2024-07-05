 
July 5, 2024

OEG Renewables Names Subsea Chief

Rolf de Vries (Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables, offshore wind division of OEG Energy Group, has appointed Rolf de Vries as its subsea director.

The OEG Renewables’ subsea division offers a range of specialist in-house subsea capabilities including solutions in diving, ROVs, unexploded ordnance, seabed preparation and excavation, subsea cables and survey and positioning which can be integrated to meet the needs of projects.

In this new role, de Vries will be part of the OEG Renewables senior management team, leading the strategic direction of the subsea division, supporting the strengthening of its resources and capabilities to meet OEG’s growth strategy.

He will also remain as the managing director of OEG Renewables business Bluestream Offshore located in Den Helder, in the Netherlands, which was acquired by OEG in December 2023.

As part of the senior management team de Vries will work closely with OEG Renewables’ topside, marine and cables divisions to develop new innovative integrated service solutions that will increase project efficiency and lower interface risk for clients.

“I’m excited to be taking on this role as we pursue an ambitious growth strategy to expand OEG Renewables’ global operating footprint and value proposition. I look forward to working closely with all of our specialist teams within the OEG Renewables subsea division and wider group, who are all recognized experts in their field, to grow and develop the range and scope of services and products for our clients,” said de Vries.

