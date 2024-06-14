 
New Wave Media

June 14, 2024

New Research Sheds Lights on the Huge Carbon Store in Canada’s Seabed

Photo of muddy mixed sediment in Halls Bay, Newfoundland in 1990. (Natural Resources Canada)

Photo of muddy mixed sediment in Halls Bay, Newfoundland in 1990. (Natural Resources Canada)

Protecting and effectively managing oceans and seabeds are crucial in the fight against climate change.

Oceans have absorbed more than 90 per cent of the excess heat from global warming and at least 25 per cent of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. They also store vast amounts of carbon, locking it away from the atmosphere for hundreds to even thousands of years.

Coastal habitats such as mangroves, seagrass beds, saltmarshes and kelp forests have gained significant attention as natural climate solutions. In comparison, the sediments that line the seafloor have been generally ignored, even though they have been estimated to hold carbon stores considerably larger than that of trees and soils on land. A major contributing factor has been the lack of reliable, high-resolution maps of the seabed’s carbon store.

We are part of a group of scientists who set out to address that problem and our recent study details the creation of the first high-resolution maps of carbon in Canada’s seabed sediments.

These maps provide the first steps towards including climate change considerations in Canada’s seabed conservation.

Nature as a buffer
The Earth’s climate has already changed at an unprecedented scale and in the next five years, the world’s human population will have likely overshot the level of emissions that would limit global warming to 1.5 C.

The most significant action to prevent the worst effects of climate breakdown is to considerably reduce the burning of fossil fuels. But, due to the scale of the problem, every tool will be necessary.

Natural ecosystems act as a major buffer against climate change. Of all the carbon dioxide pumped into our atmosphere, around 60 per cent is absorbed by our lands and oceans. Damage to these ecosystems from human activities is, however, limiting their effectiveness, with 10 to 20 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions originating from habitat degradation.

Forests and wetlands are often targeted for protection and restoration to help in the fight against climate change because they hold large amounts of carbon within their trees and soils. The important role that seabed sediments play in the ocean’s carbon cycle has been recognized for many years, but their ability to exacerbate or mitigate human caused climate change has only more recently been considered.

Mapping seabed carbon
One of the first steps towards incorporating climate change mitigation in seabed management is to quantify and map this major carbon store.

In our new study, we compiled the best available data on the composition of seabed sediments across Canada and combined this with a wide range of environmental data within a machine learning predictive mapping process to create the first national map of organic carbon stocks in seabed sediments.

The resulting high resolution seabed carbon map covers 4.5 million square kilometres, which is nearly 80 per cent of Canada’s total marine area or 90 per cent of the seafloor area above 2,500 metres.

In total, the amount of carbon estimated to exist within the top 30 centimetres of seabed sediments across Canada is 10.9 billion tonnes. This is equivalent to approximately 100 times that of all Canadian seagrass beds and saltmarshes combined, and around 60 per cent of the carbon contained in the trees of all the forests in Canada.

Canada’s carbon-rich seafloor
There is considerable variation in the amount of carbon stored in different parts of Canada’s seabed. On the west coast in British Columbia, the muddy sediments at the bottom of fjords and inlets were estimated to contain particularly high levels of carbon, along with parts of the enclosed Salish Sea. This was contrasted by very low carbon in shallower areas offshore, where strong waves and currents frequently stir up the sediment leaving little carbon to accumulate.

On Canada’s east coast, enclosed inlets and bays also contained the highest amount of carbon. However, a significant amount was also predicted to occur in the deep channels of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. In comparison, the Arctic seafloor generally contained lower levels of carbon, but relatively high carbon was predicted in sediments close to the Arctic coasts and in the northern parts of Baffin Bay near Greenland.

Future developments
There is increasing evidence that human activities are impacting seabed sediment carbon stocks. For example, a recent study estimated that global fishing activities using bottom trawls and dredges disturb huge amounts of seabed sediments and may cause a considerable amount of the carbon to be emitted as CO2.

Although there is significant uncertainty in the scale of these estimates, the maps produced here may provide opportunities to better research appropriate management strategies to limit the potential loss of carbon due to disturbance of the seafloor in Canada.

Habitats such as seagrass beds, saltmarshes and kelp forests are already included in Canada’s marine conserved areas in the hope that by providing them protection, their carbon storage capacity will be maintained or enhanced. One option would be to include carbon-rich seafloor sediments within Canada’s expanding marine conservation network for similar precautionary carbon protection. This would be a sensible low-risk strategy.

There may also be the potential to manage or modify human activities that disturb carbon-rich seabed areas. Using this map to gain an understanding of where these interactions occur could allow better targeting of research and management actions.

Overall, seabed sediments are one of the world’s largest carbon stores. It is important to consider how to best manage them as part of our toolbox for slowing down runaway climate change.


The authors
Graham Epstein, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Department of Biology, University of Victoria

Julia K. Baum, Professor of Biology, Department of Biology, University of Victoria

This article was co-authored by Susanna Fuller, vice-president of conservation and projects at Oceans North and senior research fellow at Dalhousie University.


(Source: The Conversation)

Related News

(Photo: South Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

First Korean-built Geophysical Exploration Vessel Commissioned

South Korea's first domestically built geophysical exploration research vessel was commissioned during a ceremony at Pohang…

EdgeTech Side Scan Sonar Image of N400CP Debris Field C (Credit: EdgeTech)

EdgeTech High-Res Sonar Facilitates Missing Aircraft Discovery

A side scan sonar technology from EdgeTech, a developer high resolution sonar imaging systems and underwater technology,…

Josh O’Brien (Marine Technician) and Annabelle Adams-Beyea (Student, Montana State University) remove Niskin bottles from the CTD rosette prior to a re-deployment. Highly sensitive oxygen sensors were mounted on the CTD rosette which were used to make measurements of the extent of the oxygen minimum zone. "CTD" stands for conductivity, temperature, and depth, and refers to a package of electronic devices used to detect how the conductivity and temperature of water changes relative to depth. Cred

DISCOVERY: New Tech Aids Understanding of the Oxygen Minimum Zone

Using a new technology called a mini trace analyzer insitu logger, or mTail, an international team of scientists on a Schmidt…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $3.7B for Work on TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Field

Saipem has been awarded three new contracts by TotalEnergies for the Kaminho project, relating to the development of Cameia and Golfinho oil fields of

Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

Philippines Takes China to Task Over Coral Reef Destruction

The Philippines is challenging China to open Scarborough Shoal to international scrutiny after it accused Beijing of destroying…

Image courtesy CSignum

CSignum Launches New Wireless Underwater Comms Device

CSignum launched the EM-2 wireless platform for IoT sensor data and control from above the surface to below. The EM-2 interfaces…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news